“My Heart Is Breaking”: Liam Lawson’s GF Hannah Endorses Donation Drive for Wildfire-Affected Los Angeles

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

The wildfires in the city of Los Angeles in the past few days have seen many entities from the F1 community react and express grief about the terrifying disaster that is unfolding in Southern California. The latest to join them is Liam Lawson‘s girlfriend, Hannah St. John, who has appealed to help out the LA Fire Department via donations.

In the past few days, these fires have reportedly caused damage worth $57 billion, affecting over 9,000 structures in and around the region. With winds reaching speeds of 50 to 70 mph, it seems difficult for the firefighters in the region to contain the havoc with their existing personnel and equipment.

John has addressed this issue via an Instagram story and tried to encourage people to provide a token of help for the first responders in the Golden State. “My heart is breaking for everyone in LA right now… praying for all the first responders and people affected. Here is a link to donate to the LAFD, anything helps,” she wrote.

She also put the link to the LAFD’s website on which people can donate in general to aid their infrastructure and personnel. The LAFD is running an emergency wildfire funding campaign currently.

The funds collected from this campaign will be used for building emergency fire shelters, and providing hydration backpacks for firefighters when they are on duty. These funds will also be helpful to get additional equipment and tools if needed to bolster relief work.

F1 world’s appeals over LA fires

Besides Lawson’s girlfriend, Pierre Gasly’s partner Kika Gomes also posted details about how one can donate funds towards relief work going on in Los Angeles. The Portuguese model put a post from the LA Times on her story that listed all the different charities and organizations that actively gather funds for such disasters.

The list also featured the LAFD, who are primarily working towards putting out the wildfires in South California. Besides, there were organizations like the American Red Cross, California Fire Foundation, Canine Rescue Club, GoFundMe, and Set Active, among others.

Even Charles Leclerc and Esteban Ocon posted stories on Instagram on Thursday, expressing their grief over the blazing infernos in LA. There has been footage on social media from flights passing over the region of the wildfires sending immense smoke into the air and burning through thousands of acres of land.

So far, the death toll has gone up to 10 with over 180k people being evacuated. It is already a massive disaster and the National Guard has been called to aid the LAFD’s efforts.

