Netflix Rescued Daniel Ricciardo and Other F1 Drivers From Gross Fallacy: “We Didn’t Get the Respect”

Daniel Ricciardo is currently enjoying his winter break with Canadian-American YouTuber Noel Miller. The Australian recently appeared in one of Miller’s videos, where he explained how Netflix rescued him and some other drivers from a gross fallacy as a result of their acclaimed series, Drive to Survive. According to Ricciardo, there were misconceptions within the Formula 1 community that wrongly led fans to believe that F1 drivers were not athletes.

While shedding light on the same, the 34-year-old said, “You know drivers aren’t like sportsmen or they just kind of get behind the wheel and drive fast. I feel like we maybe didn’t get the respect. [However], we got that now. I think the sport since its rise, you know Netflix, the show Drive to Survive let a lot of people in.”

What Ricciardo meant is that over time more people have been granted a glimpse into the intricacies of Formula 1. The show helped others to better comprehend and value the skills and efforts involved in the profession of a race car driver.

In summary, Drive to Survive highlighted the myriad challenges faced by a driver, such as the physical strain of losing 10 pounds of water weight. The documentary also showed how drivers handled constant criticism and pressure in addition to discussing the significant financial dangers involved.

Alongside this, drivers endure exhaustive 12-hour days that involve media commitments and engineering tasks. Hence, through its portrayal, the series effectively dispels misconceptions held by those unfamiliar with the intricacies of the sport.

What other stigmas did Daniel Ricciardo have to deal with in the early years?

Daniel Ricciardo has established himself as a standout talent in the world of motorsports. However, to cultivate his competitive prowess, Ricciardo made an unconventional choice from the start.

In a recent conversation, he recounted his childhood story, revealing that he opted for karting instead of more typical sports like playing football or engaging in mainstream athletic activities. However, the decision to pursue a path with four wheels wasn’t a straightforward one for the Honey Badger.

It required him to invest his heart and soul, dedicating considerable effort to become acclimated to this particular sport. Expanding on this, Ricciardo said, “If I could swear, I would. It’s really hard. This is the struggle I had at school my whole life. I was trying to get respect by being a go-karter.”

Individuals like Ricciardo, who can overcome financial constraints, find the journey in the world of motorsports somewhat more feasible. However, in stark contrast, those lacking financial privilege encounter substantial hurdles.

From the initial stages of karting to ascending to the top level of F1, the sport involves significant costs related to training, equipment, and participation in competitive events. Within this context, talented drivers without sufficient financial support may face considerable challenges. Such harsh realities for drivers were explained very well in Drive to Survive.