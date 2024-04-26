New Haas Team Principal Gets Put In Place By Former F1 Driver Over Bizarre Argument

Haas’ start to the 2024 season has been strong with the American outfit scoring five points in as many rounds. Team boss Ayao Komatsu feels it isn’t good for F1 as a whole when considering the teams behind Haas who are yet to score a point. Former driver Mark Webber, however, does not agree and has a strong reply for the Japanese boss.

Haas has been a backmarker for several years, so being ahead of three teams (Sauber, Williams, and Alpine) at this stage of the season is unfamiliar territory for the Kannapolis-based outfit. Komatsu stated that the situation wasn’t ideal for the sport. “We have three teams with zero points and I don’t think that’s good for the sport,” he said as quoted by Motorsport.

Webber, a former Red Bull driver replied by taking to his Instagram story. He said,

“Next, everyone will get a medal at the Olympics for turning up.”

Webber drew parallels to F1 on the Olympics to remind Komatsu that only the best get rewarded in sports. By talking about handing out participation medals, Webber takes a dig at Komatsu who asks for more competitiveness and reward at the back of the grid.

Webber’s cheeky response aside, Komatsu could end up getting what he wants. As per multiple reports, F1 is looking to revamp the points system as soon as 2025. This will make the teams at the lower end of the midfield fight for something tangible in the Championship Standings.

Ayao Komatsu’s wishes could soon come true with a revamped points system

Until 2009, the winning driver would earn just 10 points in F1. This changed in 2010 with a revamped system awarding the winning driver 25 points. The structure has been the same since then, barring a small alteration in 2019 where the driver with the fastest lap started getting one extra point (provided they finished in the top 10).

2025 onwards, however, there could be another change to the points system as per multiple reports. Under this change, drivers finishing P11 and P12 could also get points. Ayao Komatsu is in favor of having these changes brought about for the very same reason he feels three teams remaining point-less after five rounds is not good for F1.

The revamped points system could be F1’s effort to bring competition in the midfield closer. With more points positions to play for, the smaller teams can push more and try to earn better finishes. Concerns over improvements from the smaller teams’ end, however, remain at large.