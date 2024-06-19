Nico Rosberg Hypes $36,000 Chinese EVs After Spending Time in Shanghai Amidst His Financial Interests

A huge advocate for clean energy, former World Champion Nico Rosberg recently made his way to China, where he test-drove a Xiaomi EV. Comparing the Chinese market with that of Europe, Rosberg was taken aback by how cheap the vehicles were; costing as little as $36,000. Given the same, he took to his LinkedIn profile to talk more about the fast-growing Chinese OEM EV industry.

Rosberg wrote,

“The average price of a European EV in 2023 was €46,000 versus just under €32,000 for EVs from Chinese OEMs! This puts Chinese car manufacturers in an excellent position to attract European buyers who want low-emission vehicles but prefer or need more affordable options.”

For Rosberg, one of the most impressive aspects of the Chinese EV industry was its range of cars. Certain companies claim that their vehicles boast a range of over 500 miles. Meanwhile, with quick-charge options, they could add another 130 miles with only five minutes of charging.

As such, Rosberg raised an important question about China and Germany. He wonders why automakers from his own country aren’t able to keep up with the fast-growing Chinese market.

Notably, Rosberg is closely tied to the EV industry himself. The 38-year-old is an investor in a Berlin-based startup called ‘Cardino’. This one-of-a-kind company acts as a facilitator of sales for used EVs. As such, they generate a cycle of clean energy, keeping environment-safe vehicles in circulation. But this isn’t all Rosberg does for the good of the environment.

Nico Rosberg has far-reaching connections with the world of EVs

Having parted ways with F1 following a triumphant 2016 season, Rosberg drove himself into the clean energy sector. He understood the value and importance of clean energy. And the former Mercedes driver co-founded a company known as ‘Greentech Festival’. Responsible for organizing tech events, GTF leads Europe in bringing people together to redefine the sustainability industry.

ROSBERG X RACING LEVA O TÍTULO DA EXTREME E Extreme E pic.twitter.com/df2iasmPsI — Racing BR (@_racingbr) December 4, 2023

Rosberg also continues to be a part of the racing realm in the EV sector. He owns Rosberg X Racing, which competes in the Extreme E series.

Like Rosberg, his long-time rival Lewis Hamilton has also been a prominent member of the Extreme E series. He co-owned the X44 team, which won the World Championship in 2022 after debuting a year earlier. However, ahead of 2024, Hamilton’s team announced its departure from the series as Extreme-E readies to morph into a hydrogen-powered Extreme H series.