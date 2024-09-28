Nico Rosberg Thinks ‘Oscar Piastri Deserves to Win Races’

McLaren have risen as a frontrunner in 2024 due to their solid car development. Both drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have capitalized on the improved pace of the car by delivering top results. Piastri, in particular, has exceeded expectations, given it is only his second F1 season. However, due to Norris’ championship challenge, the Woking team has been implementing team orders and Nico Rosberg feels it’s not fair to the Aussie.

McLaren had introduced Papaya Rules as a moniker to deem that their drivers have equal status. However, it attracted immense criticism for the team. Since then, the Woking team have decided to prioritize Norris and ask Piastri to help his teammate for the championship.

Per Formule1.nl, Rosberg stated that it is “premature” to give team orders to Piastri, given he is producing race-winning performances. The German former driver added, “We have seen that (Piastri, ed.) deserves to win races because he is doing great and is still in the hunt for the championship.”

As the 2016 world champion claimed, Piastri isn’t mathematically out of contention for the 2024 title. However, it would require several factors to influence the title battle in the Aussie’s favor. So, from a realistic perspective, the 23-year-old understands that Norris has a better chance of winning the championship this season and has agreed to help his cause.

Still, Rosberg’s point stands valid as Piastri has been on par with Norris’ pace, and at times been even better than him. So, McLaren’s reluctance to implement team orders in Norris’ favor isn’t exactly fair either. As of now, there haven’t been any major instances of team orders, barring Hungary.