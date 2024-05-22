No Red Bull Seat, Just Sugar-Coated Words of Praise for Yuki Tsunoda After Imola

Yuki Tsunoda has significantly improved his performances ever since he has expressed his interest in securing the Red Bull seat sometime in the future. So far in 2024, he has finished in the points in four out of the seven races. The Japanese driver has convincingly outperformed V-CARB teammate Daniel Ricciardo and in the process has also earned the plaudits of Helmut Marko. Despite the compliments, there are no suggestions of Tsunoda getting the promotion.

In his latest column on Speedweek, Dr. Marko wrote, “He (Tsunoda) makes almost no mistakes anymore. He is focused, he works well with the engineers. Above all, he has his emotions under better control than before, which can also be heard on the radio“.

The 24-year-old was indeed excellent throughout the weekend in Imola. He was in the top 10 during the first two practice sessions. He then maintained those performance levels during all the qualifying sessions. Tsunoda would’ve perhaps also managed to qualify sixth if it wasn’t for traffic during his last flying lap of Q3.

The V-CARB driver then drove brilliantly to finish in the last points position in the race. After witnessing such consistent performances from Tsunoda since the start of the 2024 season, Marko believes that the Japanese driver has overcome all the problems the senior team had with him over the past few campaigns.

Despite that, there do not seem to have been any discussions about considering Tsunoda for a promotion. As a result, there are speculations that the 24-year-old is considering leaving the Red Bull family for Haas.

Yuki Tsunoda considering a switch to Haas amidst neglect from Red Bull

Despite delivering some fine performances for V-CARB, Yuki Tsunoda does not seem to be in Red Bull’s future plans. Therefore, with his contract expiring at the end of the current campaign, F1 journalist Chris Medland has claimed that the 24-year-old is considering Haas as an option.

Medland revealed, “Yuki Tsunoda is also interested in Haas as he looks at a future away from the Red Bull program, with the senior team showing no firm interest in promoting him despite consistent strong performances.”

Because of Red Bull’s current supremacy, the Austrian team is not short of options. This is potentially resulting in neglect toward their academy stars. This is exactly why another one of their current crop of talents is reportedly considering leaving the family.