mobile app bar

Oscar Piastri Gets Team Boss’ Validation Despite Being Significantly Behind Lando Norris

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Oscar Piastri Gets Team Boss’ Validation Despite Being Significantly Behind Lando Norris

Credits: IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

While Oscar Piastri continues to impress in his second-ever F1 season, he fades in comparison to his teammate Lando Norris. McLaren team principal Andrea Stella had cited Piastri’s race pace as the reason behind his gap to Norris, but the Aussie has worked on it since. It hasn’t gone unnoticed either, with Stella praising the Melbourne-born driver in an interview with SpeedCafe.

“Oscar is doing very, very well,” Stella said. “Especially, I would say, after we got some information on board in the early races, about managing tires, reviewing, in particular, China, we realized a couple of things.”

Recalling the Miami GP, Stella also appreciated Piastri for being close to Norris in the race. Despite not getting the upgrade Norris did that afternoon, Piastri qualified in P6 for the race. He was unlucky to not get points, but McLaren appreciated the work he put in.

The following race in Imola, he showed true pace with the upgrades on his car, qualifying on the front row before being demoted due to a penalty.

Monaco turned out to be Piastri’s biggest moment of the season. Not only did he outshine his teammate, Piastri finished P2, securing his first podium of the season. Given the same, the belief is that a race win isn’t too far away for the 23-year-old.

McLaren’s improvements key to Oscar Piastri’s growth

After a slow start to 2023, McLaren’s developments midway into the campaign turned them into a top team. Stella and Co. made sure that the Woking-based team ended 2023 as the second-fastest team on the grid. Fast forward to 2024 and McLaren is competing for race wins with Red Bull and Ferrari.

Piastri’s strong pace and close competition between the top three teams set the Australian driver up for a race win in 2024. He could follow in the footsteps of Norris who already won a race this year (Miami).

McLaren is already gearing up for a three-way battle with Ferrari and Red Bull for the Constructors’ Championship this season. As a result, Piastri finishing at the front with Norris will do wonders for the British outfit’s chances of ending the year on top.

About the author

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman Gopal Srivastava

linkedin-icon

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

Read more from Naman Gopal Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these