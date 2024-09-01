mobile app bar

Oscar Piastri Is Still Very Proud of His Chaotic F1 Entry and Hopes No One Ever Outshines Him

Mahim Suhalka
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Oscar Piastri Is Still Very Proud of His Chaotic F1 Entry and Hopes No One Ever Outshines Him

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

The 2025 silly season has been one of the most chaotic in recent F1 history. It has already confirmed three rookies for next season with two seats vacant. However, none of the signings have made an entry into the sport as controversial as Oscar Piastri. The Australian ruled the headlines as major drama ensued after a premature Alpine announcement which he had to debunk via Twitter (now X) and he takes pride in it.

In a feature video with Cosmopolitan UK on YouTube, he was asked his thoughts on the chaos of the current silly season. This is when Piastri said, “I mean, it’s nice to be watching silly season unfold instead of being part of it, that’s for sure. I don’t know if anyone will ever outdo my entrance into Formula 1. I hope for their sake they don’t.”

He highlighted the big-name moves all across the grid this year — Lewis Hamilton’s start of the season Ferrari announcement replacing Carlos Sainz, who only recently confirmed his Williams move. There was also the prolonged confusion at Mercedes and then their announcement of the Italian prodigy, Kimi Antonelli.

The aforementioned moves made the headlines and created a lot of noise. However, none came close to a rookie snubbing an F1 team for another on a social media platform.

It was a tricky situation for Alpine when Fernando Alonso decided to leave the team for a surprise move to Aston Martin. It was during the summer break of the 2022 season and the French outfit just posted that they will promote Piastri to the race seat for the next season.

However, the 2021 F2 champion had run out of patience even before then, by sitting on the sidelines without an F1 seat. Thus, he had started behind-the-scenes talks with McLaren and they assured him of a full-time seat on a multi-year deal.

So, it all turned ugly after Piastri openly refused Alpine’s promotion. McLaren and Alpine had a legal battle with the Woking outfit coming out on top as they had a valid F1 driver contract with Piastri.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka is an F1 journalist at the SportsRush. With an ever-growing love for the sport since 2019, he became a part of the industry two years ago and since then has written over 2200 pieces. A Lewis Hamilton fan through and through and with Hamilton's loyalties shifting to Ferrari, so will his. Apart from F1, he is a Football fanatic having played the sport and represented his state in various tournaments as he still stays in touch with the sport. Always a sports enthusiast Mahim is now translating his passion into words.

Read more from Mahim Suhalka

Share this article

Don’t miss these