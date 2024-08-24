Patrick Mahomes Congratulates Jack Doohan for Achieving Ultimate Career Goal

Earlier this week, Alpine confirmed Jack Doohan as their driver for the 2025 season. He will pair up with Frenchman Pierre Gasly, and the F1 community celebrated the arrival of a rookie to the grid for the first time since 2023. NFL star Patrick Mahomes, who owns stakes in Alpine, also joined in.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback hailed Doohan on social media, as he wrote, “Let’s go, Congrats man.”

F1’s social media handle took note of this and highlighted the comment, before posting it along with a picture of Doohan and Mahomes from the Silverstone paddock.

A special shoutout from the Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes! The Alpine investor congratulated Jack Doohan on his promotion to #F1 ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/o85idm75o5 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 23, 2024

The two met during the 2024 British GP weekend, and Doohan even took Mahomes out for a hot lap around the circuit. They used the Alpine A110s – in what was a promotional event for the Enstone-based outfit and its French owners.

Mahomes invested in Alpine in 2023 and has traveled to several F1 races since to support them. He was part of a consortium that bought 24% shares in the team. It included Mahomes’ teammate Travis Kelce and other athletes including Anthony Joshua and Rory McIlroy. The face of this group, however, was none other than Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.

The $224 million investment pushed Alpine’s valuation to more than a billion dollars, making them the fifth most valuable F1 team.

Popularity soared, but Alpine’s woes on the track in terms of performance grew.

Alpine’s downfall triggers selling rumors

Since their fourth-place finish in 2022, Alpine has been on a downward slope, and things have continued to worsen for them. Several highly rated individuals in the technical department, including Pat Fry and Otmar Szafnauer have left, and Renault Group— their parent company—has reportedly grown unhappy.

Alpine also decided to shut down its engine department. From 2026 onwards, they will become a customer team and will look to other manufacturers on the grid for power units.

All these factors have contributed to rumors of a potential sale emerging. Flavio Briatore – former Team Principal – returning to Enstone also coincided with these rumors, as many felt he came back to make sure the team got sold off at a fair price. Given Alpine’s struggles, this wouldn’t come as a surprise.