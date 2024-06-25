Perpetrators Blackmailing Michael Schumacher’s Family for $16 Million Arrested

A recent report coming out of the Public Prosecutor’s office in the German city of Wuppertal has confirmed that two arrests have been made in a case involving the Schumacher family. As per the report, Michael Schumacher’s family were being blackmailed for a sum of 15 million euros (approx. $16 million).

The alleged blackmailers were a father-son duo who claimed to have sensitive files and information on the former Ferrari driver. After getting in touch with the Schumachers, they sent a few “samples” to the family and threatened to publish the entire collection on the dark net if the sum was not transferred to them as per Auto Motor und Sport.

The Public Prosecutor’s office has now confirmed that the duo have been nabbed and are in the custody of the local police. Their whereabouts and details were tracked thanks to the prompt action by law enforcement as the Schumachers lured the perpetrators in, while acting to “play along” to their demands.

The investigation has led to the police searching and raiding at least eight premises. During their investigation, not only have the police caught the father and son but have also recovered a substantial amount of files and data.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that the Schumacher family has been put through such an ordeal. In the past, the German racing ace’s family has been harassed for ransom with threats to the privacy of Michael‘s health condition and the safety of his children.

A man once threatened harm to Gina Schumacher for $1 million ransom

Back in 2016, Michael Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, was put through hell and back when an anonymous email threatened harm to her children if she did not give in to the monetary demands of the perpetrator. The person in question was later identified as a man who was blackmailing her for a sum of almost $1 million (900,000 euros).

Luckily for Corinna, the blackmailer had unwittingly supplied his own bank details for her to transfer the ransom money. This made the life of the investigators very easy in terms of tracking him down and arresting him.

He was sentenced to jail, a fine, community service, and therapy. In the more recent case, the father-son blackmailing duo are currently out on probation. However, if found guilty, they could face up to five years of imprisonment.