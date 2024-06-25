mobile app bar

Perpetrators Blackmailing Michael Schumacher’s Family for $16 Million Arrested

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Perpetrators Blackmailing Michael Schumacher's Family for $16 Million Arrested

Credits: IMAGO Motorsport Images

A recent report coming out of the Public Prosecutor’s office in the German city of Wuppertal has confirmed that two arrests have been made in a case involving the Schumacher family. As per the report, Michael Schumacher’s family were being blackmailed for a sum of 15 million euros (approx. $16 million).

The alleged blackmailers were a father-son duo who claimed to have sensitive files and information on the former Ferrari driver. After getting in touch with the Schumachers, they sent a few “samples” to the family and threatened to publish the entire collection on the dark net if the sum was not transferred to them as per Auto Motor und Sport.

The Public Prosecutor’s office has now confirmed that the duo have been nabbed and are in the custody of the local police. Their whereabouts and details were tracked thanks to the prompt action by law enforcement as the Schumachers lured the perpetrators in, while acting to “play along” to their demands.

The investigation has led to the police searching and raiding at least eight premises. During their investigation, not only have the police caught the father and son but have also recovered a substantial amount of files and data.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that the Schumacher family has been put through such an ordeal. In the past, the German racing ace’s family has been harassed for ransom with threats to the privacy of Michael‘s health condition and the safety of his children.

A man once threatened harm to Gina Schumacher for $1 million ransom

Back in 2016, Michael Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, was put through hell and back when an anonymous email threatened harm to her children if she did not give in to the monetary demands of the perpetrator. The person in question was later identified as a man who was blackmailing her for a sum of almost $1 million (900,000 euros).

Luckily for Corinna, the blackmailer had unwittingly supplied his own bank details for her to transfer the ransom money. This made the life of the investigators very easy in terms of tracking him down and arresting him.

He was sentenced to jail, a fine, community service, and therapy. In the more recent case, the father-son blackmailing duo are currently out on probation. However, if found guilty, they could face up to five years of imprisonment.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these