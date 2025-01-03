Peter van Egmond Death: Max Verstappen Pays Tribute to F1 Photographer Who Captured Iconic Moments of His Career

Dutch F1 photographer Peter van Egmond passed away on January 2, 2025, at the age of 68. He had been terminally ill with cancer for a while. Van Egmond has had a close association with the Verstappen family, having clicked pictures of both Jos and Max Verstappen.

Naturally, the Red Bull driver was going to pay tribute to the legendary photographer. Verstappen wrote a heartfelt message on his Instagram story, “R.I.P Peter. A true legend of our sport and, above all, a wonderful person”. His father Jos also reposted the tribute post, highlighting how much they revered Van Egmond.

Besides their common nationality, Verstappen and Van Egmond had developed a bond ever since the 27-year-old’s early years in F1. Max also commemorated the Dutch photographer’s 500th Grand Prix back in June 2021. Ahead of the 2021 Azerbaijan GP in Baku, he posted a special message on Twitter (now X) for Van Egmond, saying,

“Today @egmondf1 will be shooting his 500th Grand Prix as a photographer. It is always a pleasure working with you Peter, for both my dad and myself. And thanks for all the colorful storytelling. Here’s to 500 more.”

The race in Baku was one where Verstappen was leading and cruising to victory until a late race puncture saw him crash down the main straight. Van Egmond wouldn’t have fancied such an end to his race but was there to capture the iconic picture of the Dutch driver kicking his rear tire after his crash.

Today @egmondf1 will be shooting his 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th Grand Prix as a photographer It is always a pleasure working with you Peter, for both my dad and myself. And thanks for all the colorful storytelling Here’s to 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ more pic.twitter.com/akJAGYZ1IE — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) June 6, 2021

Van Egmond’s dedication to his job cannot be questioned as he attended the Sao Paulo GP in November last year despite being ill. He wouldn’t have chosen a better race weekend to cover, given Verstappen put on a stellar masterclass at Interlagos to break his 10-race winless streak.

F1’s media community remembers Van Egmond

Dutch journalist Erik van Haren recalled how the veteran photographer was present in Brazil to witness one of the best drives in F1 history. He also highlighted how Van Egmond’s presence at a race where Verstappen proved why he is the best in the business today was almost poetic.

“Last year Peter was present at the memorable Grand Prix of Brazil. As if it was meant to be. Unbelievable,” he wrote on X.

Even Adam Cooper paid tribute and recalled some of his memories with Van Egmond. “Back in the day, we shared hotel rooms from time to time. He was a friend to many and a true gentleman who was much respected in the paddock,” Cooper wrote.

Very sad to learn of the death of veteran Dutch F1 photographer Peter Van Egmond, after a brave battle with illness. Back in the day we shared hotel rooms from time to time. He was a friend to many and a true gentleman who was much respected in the paddock: pic.twitter.com/HnwKMKoUFw — Adam Cooper (@adamcooperF1) January 3, 2025

Formule1 magazine reporter Gerard Bos was another individual who posted a tribute on X, highlighting his conversation with the Dutch veteran. “I spoke to him in 2023 a week before my debut as a #F1 reporter and he wished me success “but above all, lots of fun.” And in the paddock: “App or call if you need tips or if you get stuck somewhere,” he added.

No doubt why Verstappen has spoken so highly of Van Egmond, looking at the respect he is getting from the F1 media community.