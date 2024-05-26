Pierre Gasly Endorses $80,000 Timepiece for Alpine Sponsors at Major Film Festival

Ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, Pierre Gasly attended the Cannes Film Festival with his girlfriend, Kika Gomes. During the festival, both Gasly and Gomes flaunted some stunning outfits. And along with his attire, the Frenchman also endorsed a $80,000 timepiece for Alpine’s sponsor Moser.

According to Chad Alexander, the Alpine driver wore a rose gold watch from the Swiss brand. The watched is called the Endeavor Tourbillon concept. It features a vanta black dial and retails for $82,000.

Moser began sponsoring Alpine from the 2024 season onwards. They are one of the oldest Swiss watch brands, having been producing watches since 1828. Prior to Moser, Bell & Ross was the watch brand that sponsored Alpine.

As for Gasly, he has already returned to racing action this weekend in Monaco after attending the Cannes Film Festival. On his return to racing action, he registered his best qualifying position of the season with a tenth fastest lap time. The 28-year-rr toold will now hope to use his strong qualifying performance to score his first points of the 2024 season.

Can Pierre Gasly help Alpine turn their fortunes around in Monaco?

Alpine have had a rough start to the 2024 season. They have only managed one point after the first seven races of the campaign.

That point came in Miami thanks to Esteban Ocons’s tenth-place finish. However, with Ocon and Pierre Gasly qualifying 11th and 10th respectively in Monaco, the team is likely to have a fantastic opportunity to score more points this weekend, considering how difficult it is to overtake in the streets of the principality.

Gasly himself stated in his post-qualifying interview that he was delighted with his performance in qualifying, considering his struggles so far in the 2024 season. Having consistently been outperformed by Ocon for the most of 2024, Gasly now has a fantastic opportunity to set the record straight.