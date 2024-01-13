Pierre Gasly Fuels the ‘Yukierre’ Fandom as He Reunites With Yuki Tsunoda for One Day

Between 2021 and 2022, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda paired up to complete the driver lineup for Scuderia AlphaTauri. The duo made up a fan-favorite pairing lovingly called ‘Yukierre’ and left the fans in awe of the ‘bromance’ they shared. As such, it was heartbreaking for the fans when Gasly left the team at the end of the 2022 season to join Alpine. However, a moment of joy came calling for fans of Yukierre, with the two teaming up once again for a day, riding karts together, as seen in an update posted on Instagram by Gasly.

The series of photos, captioned “teammates again,” sees the duo pose alongside each other in various frames, much to the liking of the fans.

The moment gave way to some happy callbacks for the fans, as one of them commented, “The restaurant owner and his sous chef,” bringing attention to a video where the duo were in a kitchen, cooking together.

Meanwhile, another fan recalled the moment when Yukierre showcased their singing abilities, lending their voices to Wonderwall.

One fan asked others to name a more iconic duo, recalling some of the ‘bromance’ moments of Yukierre.

While the split was certainly hard for the fans, who deemed the move a ‘divorce.’ It was perhaps even harder on the drivers, who became the best of friends in the two years they teamed up with each other.

Pierre Gasly admitted he would miss Yuki Tsunoda when leaving for Alpine

Gasly and Tsunoda almost started behaving like brothers at AlphaTauri, and when the time came for them to slip up, the French driver got a tad emotional when speaking about his Japanese teammate.

The now Alpine driver said he would miss the “unique character” of Tsunoda. He added he loved the fact that Tsunoda carried a “no bullsh*t” approach, and whatever was going through his mind would come out of his mouth in a jiffy.

Nonetheless, it wasn’t like it was the final goodbye for the former teammates since Tsunoda lives close to Gasly’s house in Milan. As such, the Frenchman said he was sure the two would get enough time in the off-season windows to catch up with each other. Furthermore, Gasly appreciated Tsunoda for developing as a person.

Given the Japanese driver’s young age, Gasly believes he came a bit too early to the sport and still has a lot of room to grow. Concluding his statement, The #10 driver said he wished to see his mate improve enough to one day be able to lead the team he drove for.