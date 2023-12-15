Pressure Mounts on Yuki Tsunoda as New Boss Comes With High Expectations: “It Gets Tough When...”

Before Daniel Ricciardo secured points for AlphaTauri in the Mexican Grand Prix, it was Yuki Tsunoda who played a pivotal role in earning crucial points for the team. Nevertheless, recent performances by the 23-year-old have shown signs of nervousness, prompting the team’s newly appointed CEO to deliver a direct message.

In a recent interview with Servus TV, the new CEO of the Faenza-based team, Peter Bayer, has outlined ambitious expectations for Yuki Tsunoda as the young driver embarks on the last year of his contract with the team.

As quoted by Next-Gen Auto, Bayer said, “For us, the focus is that Yuki has to deliver. When a few thousandths are at stake in the Formula 1 midfield, it gets tough when the driver loses his nerve. But mentally, Tsunoda has improved significantly.”

Since his debut with Red Bull’s sister team in 2021, the Japanese driver has struggled to establish himself as a strong candidate for a promotion to the senior team. Unfortunately, Honda’s decision to part ways with Red Bull to join Aston Martin in 2026 further complicates things. The Japanese manufacturer has been a steadfast supporter of Yuki’s racing journey.

In light of all these factors, the upcoming 2024 season emerges as a pivotal juncture for Tsunoda. His team won’t look to tolerate a driver repeatedly making mistakes. Tsunoda needs to be vary of this, given a composed Liam Lawson waits in the wings, after performing brilliantly during his limited opportunities in 2023.

Moreover, the team wants to steer away from the notion of being a junior team. This shift is distinctly highlighted by the inclusion of race-winning driver Daniel Ricciardo in the other car. In short, the stakes are elevated for Tsunoda, requiring him to showcase both skill and composure.

How did Yuki Tsunoda help Alpha Tauri push in the right direction?

Yuki Tsunoda has been part of the AlphaTauri team alongside three different teammates. However, each partnership has brought forth unique expectations and roles for the Japanese driver. In a recent interview with Si.com, when the 23-year-old was asked about how he approached the setup that Pierre Gasly had left behind, Tsunoda gave an intriguing response.

Tsunoda first highlighted the responsibility he had in moving the team forward after Gasly parted ways with AlphaTauri. Elaborating on this, he expressed, “I liked it. I feel to become a better driver, at some point you need leadership. So it’s good learning and good training. Obviously, I started and experienced what Pierre was actually doing in the team.”

Following that, Yuki Tsunoda discussed his initial efforts to mimic Gasly’s approach. He wished to adapt it to offer more detailed feedback to the team. Interestingly, as the conversation extended, Tsunoda also highlighted the positive atmosphere at AlphaTauri, which had his former teammate’s contribution too.

This constructive environment has, in turn, translated into notable performances for Tsunoda and the team. He said, “It’s a really good environment, and so far I think we’re happy with what I’ve done and also able to achieve. There are lots of places still to improve, but I’m happy so far.”