Pushing Toto Wolff Out of His Comfort Zone, Viral Artist Bombarded With Instructions From Mercedes: “Don’t Put Too Much Stress”

As part of a promotional video, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff had to perform a skit with social media personality Conor Moore, who is famous for his impressions. However, not being cut out for the cameras, the Irishman had to be extra cautious with Wolff.

Moore appeared on a recent episode of the Track Limits podcast, where he detailed his interaction with Wolff. The skit involved Moore wearing a helmet and impersonating Mercedes driver George Russell while talking to Wolff in a room. Soon, the real Russell would enter, prompting Wolff to find out it was actually Moore, covering his identity.

On paper, it sounded like a simple ordeal, but the staff at Mercedes told Moore that Wolff wasn’t a “natural actor”. They asked him how many lines the Austrian had to say during the shoot to which Moore replied that he just had to say, ‘Take off the helmet’.

Moore then revealed, “They’re like yeah, just don’t put too much stress on him.”

Toto Wolff executed his short role perfectly. He was able to put up a startled expression on his face well, and when he asked Russell (Moore) to take off his helmet, he did so with authority. Nonetheless, the video was very well received and garnered over 390k views on Mercedes’ official YouTube Channel.

Conor Moore’s impersonation of other F1 drivers

Hailing from Ireland, Moore is a professional impressionist. Initially, he started with F1 and golf, but slowly, he transcended into other sports as well, including soccer, which made him extremely popular in the UK. Conor Moore also delved into impersonating Hollywood entities, including top names such as Matthew McConaughey, Al Pacino, and Michael Douglas.

In F1, has performed uncanny impressions of drivers like Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Daniel Ricciardo, and Carlos Sainz. The drivers themselves have watched his videos and found them hilarious and somewhat accurate.

After race weekends, he often posts videos on his YouTube channel, where he impersonates drivers giving interviews. By doing so, he also gives a recap of the Grand Prix in a hilarious, yet informative way.