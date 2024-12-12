Oliver Bearman’s Grandfather Welcomes Esteban Ocon to Haas With a Promise to Be His “Bestie”

After signing for Haas for 2025 and beyond in July this year, Esteban Ocon got his first taste of his new team during the Abu Dhabi post-season testing. A light-hearted moment unfolded on X (formerly Twitter) when a fan account posted photos of Ocon from the Haas testing day.

Bill, the grandfather of Oliver Bearman, added a touch of humor to the occasion, replying to the post with, “I’m going to be Estie’s Bestie.” Bill’s comment sparked a friendly exchange when Ocon himself noticed and responded, “See you soon Bestie!” To that, Bill replied, “See you Estie!”

I’m going to be Estie’s Bestie — Bill (@B_J_UK) December 10, 2024

Bill, a former motorsport competitor himself, has remained deeply involved in the racing world, closely following the careers of his grandchildren Oliver and Thomas Bearman. This quick conversation shows that Bill is clearly thrilled about Oliver teaming up with Ocon at Haas.

Oliver and Ocon to lead Haas’ midfield fight in 2025

Oliver, who signed a multi-year deal with Haas earlier in 2024, will share the garage with Ocon starting in 2025. The 19-year-old driver has already impressed in his short stint in Formula 1 this season.

Oliver made his debut for Ferrari in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, stepping in for Carlos Sainz, who was away due to his appendicitis surgery. With just one practice session to get familiar with the car and the tricky fast-flowing street circuit, Oliver qualified an impressive 11th and finished the race in seventh, scoring points on his very first F1 outing.

He then substituted for Kevin Magnussen in two more races for Haas. At the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Oliver showcased his consistency by finishing in 10th place, scoring yet another point in his second race. Although he didn’t manage to score in Brazil, he finished a respectable 12th in chaotic wet conditions, showing his adaptability in tricky scenarios.

Eighteen years old and points on his F1 debut Take a bow, Ollie Bearman #F1 #SaudiArabianGP @ScuderiaFerrari pic.twitter.com/cF2ozAt85l — Formula 1 (@F1) March 9, 2024

For Ocon, the move to Haas comes after a difficult end to his time at Alpine. His relationship with the team soured, particularly after a controversial collision with teammate Pierre Gasly during the Monaco Grand Prix.

Alpine’s team principal at the time, Bruno Famin, even hinted that the incident might have long-term consequences for Ocon. It also didn’t help that Ocon didn’t have a good relationship with Gasly, who is now being seen as Alpine’s future.

Haas, meanwhile, enjoyed a remarkable 2024 season, finishing seventh in the Constructors’ Championship, a significant turnaround for a team that had ended 2023 in last place. However, it remains to be seen if the team can maintain its upward trajectory with two new drivers arriving in 2025.