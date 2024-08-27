Queen’s Ring for Pole Position Winner and $550 Asphalt Souvenirs for Fans: Monza Reveals Unique Arrangements

The Italian Grand Prix will mark the second race of the doubleheader coming into the second half of the season. The race organizers are gearing up with some unique and exciting arrangements for both drivers and fans.

This year, the driver who claims the pole position at Monza will be awarded a special gift: a ring designed by renowned Monza goldsmith, Guido Guzzi. The announcement was made by Paolo Pilotto, the Mayor of Monza, during the official press conference that kicked off the Italian Grand Prix week.

This exquisite ring, crafted from gold and adorned with precious stones reflecting the colors of the Italian flag, symbolizes both the rich history of Monza and the tradition of the checkered flag.

“It will allow us to launch an initiative that we would like to replicate over time: the delivery of the Queen’s ring to whoever obtains pole position,” Mayor Pilotto said as quoted on f1ingenerale.com.

He also linked the ring to Monza’s historical roots, stating, “On the other hand, also as testimony to the history of a people. The queen’s ring harks back to the idea of ​​the Lombard history of our city. Queen Teodolinda and everything to come, but if you want there will be a way to delve deeper.”

But that’s not the only special thing to be excited about as fans will also have a rare opportunity to own a piece of Monza’s legendary circuit.

Fans can now own a piece of F1’s ‘Temple of Speed’

During the press conference, it was announced that limited-edition pieces of asphalt from the Monza track would be available for purchase, offering fans a chance to take home a unique piece of F1 history. These souvenirs are being sold as part of the circuit’s redevelopment and resurfacing work done earlier this year in January.

Two distinct collections of asphalt pieces will be offered, each with a unique connection to the track. The first collection consists of 1,922 pieces made from asphalt taken from the pole position area of the Monza Circuit with each piece priced at €490 ($550).

The second collection includes 5,793 pieces of asphalt also taken from other parts of the Monza track. Although, the specific part of the track for this collection wasn’t detailed.

Sales for these unique collectibles will begin online on September 2nd through the official MonGrip Montecarlo website. Mongrip, the company behind the project, stated about the significance of this collaboration,

“When the Autodromo Nazionale Monza decided to resurface the entire track at the beginning of 2024, it turned to us, asking for our expertise in keeping the legacy of racing legends alive.”