mobile app bar

“Racing Would Have Been Better” Than Being Alpine’s Reserve Driver in 2022: Oscar Piastri

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"Racing Would Have Been Better" Than Being Alpine's Reserve Driver in 2022: Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri

Credits- IMAGO

Between 2019 and 2021, Oscar Piastri won three championship titles — Formula Renault, F3 and F2. As such, the then-Alpine junior was hoping to get some quality racing action in 2022, but instead of promoting him to F1, the Enstone-based team kept him on as a reserve driver.

Two years have passed, and Piastri is now at McLaren. But looking back at the 2022 season, Piastri admitted that he wanted to compete. “Racing would have been better,” he said to AMuS. “There is no environment in which you can prepare better.”

In 2022, most of Piastri‘s development happened away from the racing car, leaving him unprepared for F1—both mentally and physically. He noted that he would have been better off had he been racing the year after winning the F2 title.

Eventually, he parted ways with Alpine and joined McLaren for the 2023 season, where he delivered a sensational rookie campaign. He won a Sprint race and claimed two podium finishes, making him the most impressive rookie since Lewis Hamilton’s debut in 2007.

Piastri is hot on the heels of Norris

Before having Piastri as his teammate at McLaren, Lando Norris was partnered up with Daniel Ricciardo — an eight-time F1 race winner who never quite hit the ground running in Woking. As such, life was comfortable for Norris. At least when it came to the intra-team battle.

Piastri on the other hand, has started pushing Norris to the limit. Norris got the upper hand on the Melbourne-born driver for the majority of the 2023 season, but in 2024, the latter has risen up to the occasion.

The 23-year-old seems to be improving at a rapid pace, getting better with each passing race. The gap between Norris and Piastri is currently at 42 points, which is lesser than the gap Norris has to his ‘championship rival’ Max Verstappen — 52.

As such, Piastri can mathematically finish ahead of Norris in the standings with six races to go. However, it is unlikely he will push too hard, as both Piastri and McLaren confirmed last month that they would help Norris win the Championship.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman Gopal Srivastava

linkedin-icon

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

Read more from Naman Gopal Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these