Red Bull and Ferrari Knock on FIA’s Doors to Get McLaren and Mercedes’ Front Wings Outlawed

The 2024 Italian GP was one of the worst performances for Red Bull in the ground-effects era of F1. On the flip side, Ferrari went on to win their third race this season and saw Charles Leclerc clinch an iconic victory in front of the Tifosi. Despite their opposing fortunes at Monza, the duo have backed each other to curb an alleged violation of the regulations before the FIA.

Both these teams have reportedly joined forces to get McLaren and Mercedes’ front-wing designs outlawed. The teams have raised concerns over the flexibility of the front-wings of their competitors and feel that they are not in accordance with the technical regulations.

McLaren currently find themselves as the benchmark of the field – surely on course to dethrone Red Bull from the Constructors’ standings this year. Mercedes have also unlocked immense potential from the W15 package after upgrades in Monaco and Canada (focusing on a revised front-wing and floor).

#F1 | The FIA has confirmed no Formula One team is in breach of the technical regulations regarding their front wing designs after Red Bull and Ferrari raised concerns about Mercedes and McLaren’s front wing designs. pic.twitter.com/IUkZhG21W1 — deni (@fiagirly) September 3, 2024

Both, Christian Horner and Fred Vasseur have hinted at their disagreement with the results of the FIA’s tests. As things stand, the FIA deems all the ten teams to be running their front wings as per the regulations. However, Red Bull and Ferrari feel the need to highlight a cause for more strict scrutineering.

Vasseur was quoted by De Telegraaf as saying, “I don’t want to talk about it now, but we have to look at it internally with the FIA.” Horner on the other hand is not convinced by the FIA’s testing so far. “But then we may have to look at how the rules are exactly defined. It is up to the FIA,” he added.

FIA takes up McLaren and Mercedes’ front wings under review

While there has been no official investigation into the allegations raised by Red Bull and Ferrari, the FIA seems to have gotten on top of the issue. Since the Belgian GP, the governing body of the sport has asked the teams to run cameras on the front wings to assess the amount of body flex.

These arrangements will stay in place at least until the 2024 Singapore GP. Horner has hinted that if the FIA does not outlaw the flexi-wings as allegedly run on the MCL38 and W15, then, the Milton-Keynes based team will also employ the design on its RB20.

Here is Mercedes’ flexi front wing in action a few weeks ago in Portugal. If Mercedes bring a formal complaint to the stewards for Red Bull’s rear wing, the team from Milton Keynes will be ready to defend themselves and reply Below you can find the RB16B’s front wing#F1 https://t.co/RDf6QpStpL pic.twitter.com/2rUopSJN7i — hotlapmode (@hotlapmode) May 25, 2021

He also referenced a mandate passed by the FIA back in 2021 that affected their front wing design even though they had passed the tests. The Race quoted the Red Bull boss as saying, “If you remember back in 2021 certainly around Baku time there was a change to the front wing regulation. Even though our wing passed the test, it was exploiting an elasticity.”