Red Bull Could Have Kept Daniel Ricciardo in the Dark for a Week Before Sacking Him to Make Space for Liam Lawson

Red Bull’s sister team RB sacked Daniel Ricciardo after the 2024 Singapore GP following weeks of speculation about his future. Although the Australian was axed shortly after the race, he had no idea about what was going to happen before he arrived at the paddock on Thursday.

However, based on Liam Lawson’s most recent interview with F1’s official YouTube channel, it appears that either Ricciardo chose to conceal the truth and await official confirmation, or he was simply kept in the dark.

When journalist Lawrence Barretto asked Lawson when he knew he would replace Ricciardo this year, the New Zealander replied, “Baku was basically the point I was told“.

Since the Azerbaijan GP in Baku took place a week before the Singapore GP, there is a possibility that Red Bull kept Ricciardo in the dark despite having already made their decision.

Regardless of whether Ricciardo was not informed, many fans were unhappy with how the Red Bull management sacked the Australian without a proper farewell. Given that Ricciardo’s race in Singapore could potentially be his last GP in F1, fans were hoping that the Honey Badger would receive the farewell he deserves.

Why were fans unhappy with the way RB sacked Ricciardo?

Since Red Bull axed Ricciardo after the Singapore GP with just a social media post, none of the fans could be certain that the race at Marina Bay would be the 35-year-old’s last. Throughout the weekend, there were only indications that Red Bull had likely already decided to part ways with Ricciardo after the Singapore GP.

In the post-race interview, Ricciardo was visibly emotional. “I am aware it could be it,” he said. “Just exhausted after the race, so a flood of emotions and feelings and exhaustion.”

This was not the only indication that Ricciardo had driven his last race; the 35-year-old also spent significantly longer in the cockpit than usual, presumably to savor the moment one last time in his career. Additionally, when he returned to the Red Bull garage, the team’s guests gave him a guard of honor.

For all these reasons, the F1 community expressed frustration regarding how Red Bull mistreated one of the most beloved drivers in the paddock.