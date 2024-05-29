Red Bull Technical Director Reveals Why Adrian Newey Exit Wouldn’t Affect as Much as Expected

It came as a shocker when unconfirmed reports claimed Adrian Newey was looking to leave Red Bull. It wasn’t until the Austrian team confirmed his exit that the reality began to set in. The team’s technical director Pierre Wache admitted Newey’s absence is a big loss to Red Bull. However, Wache is confident the team is prepared for life after the aero magician leaves them.

Motorsport quoted Wache as saying, “It is not that we expected Adrian to stay for another twenty years. We have reorganized the team and have to ensure that we are ready for his departure.”

The news of Newey’s exit came amid reports of ongoing inner turmoil at Red Bull. Jos Verstappen openly calling for Christian Horner’s exit in the aftermath of the investigations launched against him confirmed the rumors of a power tussle.

The controversy divided the team into factions and Adrian Newey was reportedly a part of none. However, reports claimed he wasn’t thrilled with the working environment and, hence, was keen on leaving.

Going by Wache’s comments, Red Bull anticipated the move and prepared a succession plan. At 65 years of age, Newey is arguably in the twilight of his career. Even if not for a disgruntled exit, an eventual transition plan would only make sense.

The Briton will leave Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025. Until then, he will focus solely on their hypercar project, the RB17.

Adrian Newey has effectively ceased work on the RB20, the car that looks favorite to bag the 2024 championships. Red Bull hope to achieve the same goals with the RB20 as its predecessors did by helping them land six constructors’ and seven drivers’ titles.

Glorious past record makes Adrian Newey the hottest property in F1

Adrian Newey comes from the rare breed of F1 engineers who have seen several eras change. The vast experience and the record to match it makes him one of the most wanted individuals. Among the teams looking to sign him are none other than title contenders Ferrari and the rising stars Aston Martin.

Newey too isn’t averse to the idea of making a switch. Recently, he talked about being open to exploring his options to join another F1 team. That, of course, would be possible once he leaves Red Bull in 2025.

He is, however, in no rush to make a decision yet. Serving his gardening leave currently, Newey is keen on taking a break from the hustle and bustle of F1. Therefore, expecting him to announce his next destination in the near future would not be the smartest assessment.