“Never Trust Zak Brown” – 8 GP-Winner Daniel Ricciardo Was Given an Ominous Warning About McLaren Betrayal

When Daniel Ricciardo joined McLaren in 2021, the team was looking complete with a proven race winner at their helm. And with Ricciardo, the Woking-based team achieved their first 1-2 finish in 9 years at the 2021 Italian GP.

But apart from the win at Monza, the Aussie’s days at McLaren failed to bring much impact. Ricciardo would even struggle to score points in the 2022 car.

This led to McLaren opting to terminate Ricciardo’s contract a year early and bring in debutant Oscar Piastri as his replacement. And with that, the 8 GP winner’s rocky term with Mclaren was sealed.

Ricciardo has roped himself into a Red Bull reserve driver role and will be hoping to claw his way back into the F1 grid. But he wouldn’t forget the warning his former boss gave before he left Renault to move to McLaren.

Also Read: Will Buxton Reveals He Saw Lando Norris Land a Punch on a Wall Under Frustration With McLaren

Journalist warned Daniel Ricciardo of Former Boss

Season 5 of Drive to Survive shows the drama surrounding Daniel Ricciardo’s sacking and Piastri’s contract. In Episode 6 of the Netflix series, Italian journalist Roberto Chinchero is seen meeting Ricciardo ahead of the Dutch GP.

Roberto is an old friend of Daniel, and the two spoke freely in Italian. Roberto asked if Daniel had any plans ahead, especially about racing in the Indy 500.

Ricciardo admitted that “It Scares Me.” The Aussie confessed that he was still looking to stay in Formula 1 despite Chinchero’s efforts to persuade him into driving in the Americas.

Laps spent in Points scoring positions Start contrast between Lando (751) vs his team-mate Ricciardo (397) Is Daniel’s #F1 Career over❔ pic.twitter.com/CAlJjOWEyY — Tracing Insights – F1 Analytics 📈 (@TracingInsights) October 16, 2022

Just before departing the Italian is seen whispering to Daniel, “I told you never to trust Zak.” He was referring to McLaren CEO Zak Brown who ultimately took the decision to sever ties with the Aussie.

It seemed like he predicted McLaren would throw Ricciardo under the bus when they get the opportunity to do so. Only if the racer had paid heed to the forecast.

Also Read: Haas Snubbing Daniel Ricciardo for $10 Million Wage Demand Set to Shown on Drive to Survive Season 5

Ricciardo was to Alpine on a swap deal

By the Belgian GP, it was official that McLaren will be dropping Daniel Ricciardo. However, when the news broke out, the F1 community wasn’t in disbelief.

Ricciardo was struggling to secure points while his teammate Lando Norris was P7. It was certain that the Aussie would be sacked as it looked like the car wasn’t set up the way Daniel wanted.

McLaren would be forced to pay Ricciardo $17 Million from their pocket to end his contract early. In the meantime, the team were under pressure from Alpine after Oscar Piastri rejected their racing seat and moved to the British team.

📰: Haas failed to secure Daniel Ricciardo for 2023 due to his high salary demand of at least ₦7.47bn ($10M), so they chose Nico Hulkenberg to replace Mick Schumacher. More details to be revealed in Drive to Survive S5, airing Feb 24, 2023. #F1

#DriveToSurvive pic.twitter.com/LZ09nGjg7y — F1 Naija 🇳🇬 (@f1_naija) February 20, 2023

Alpine Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer confronted Zak Brown and told them that the team would be suing McLaren for hijacking their driver. Otmar was also keen on collecting $5 Million from the team as Piastri’s development fees.

To save the team Millions, Brown offered Alpine Ricciardo for Piastri in a swap deal. He pitched it to Laurent Rossi, Alpine CEO, who revealed that Ricciardo was in the pool of drivers the team have considered. This included the like of Niko Hulkenberg and Pierre Gasly.

However, Ricciardo is said to have rejected the offer as he did not want to go back to his old team. McLaren won the litigation against Alpine and saved themselves $5 Million. However, the team had to fork out a major sum to the Aussie.

Also Read: Lando Norris Highlights Differences Between Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo