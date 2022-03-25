“Regardless of what may have happened, the Saudi Arabian GP should not go ahead”: F1 drivers and teams anxiously await word on a potential drone strike near the Jeddah Corniche Circuit

Thick black smoke became visible from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, midway into FP1 ahead of the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP.

Drivers and teams became seriously concerned after rumors of a drone strike near the circuit surfaced. Midway into the first practice session in Jeddah, thick black clouds became visible.

They could be seen from everywhere in the circuit, and the teams and drivers demanded an explanation immediately after the session ended.

#Breaking | A few minutes ago, the Houthis attacked Jeddah and hit Aramco’s petroleum facilities in Jeddah, west Saudi Arabia, a loud explosion was heard and a fire broke out. pic.twitter.com/IW0nivmxVt — WorldNews IL (@WorldNewsIL) March 25, 2022

The organizers haven’t said anything about the fire as of yet. It is widely speculated however, that the ‘Houthis‘ attacked Jeddah, and hit Aramco’s petroleum facilities in the city. A loud explosion was heard, followed by a massive fire.

The footage that is being circulated around social media is deeply disturbing and questions about whether the Saudi Arabian GP will go ahead or not have arisen.

Additional footage from Jeddah. pic.twitter.com/DdNtM3EYyT — WorldNews IL (@WorldNewsIL) March 25, 2022

Start of FP2 at the Saudi Arabian GP got delayed and all ten teams are deeply worried

The primary concern of F1 and all ten of its teams, is to ensure that the staff and drivers are safe. If rumors about a militant attack are found out to be true, there’s a strong chance that the race may not go ahead as planned.

On Friday evening, the start of FP2 got delayed due to the alarming incidents that preceded the session. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali called a meeting with the drivers and team principals.

Reminder: this weekend the Formula 1 Grand Prix is supposed to take place in Jeddah Corniche Circuit. This is most likely the reason for the Houthis to target Jeddah.

No word from F1 officials as of yet. — WorldNews IL (@WorldNewsIL) March 25, 2022

Regardless of what may (or may not ) have just happened in Jeddah, F1 should not be here anyway. There was a confirmed attack aimed at Jeddah only a few days ago. The fact F1 is willing to take this risk is extraordinary. — FormulaRacers (@formularacers_) March 25, 2022

There, they were briefed about the entire situation, and were supposedly reassured that they were indeed safe. The session wasn’t cancelled, and the teams did gear up for the second practice session of the day.

