“Same driver won the two races”– Australian Grand Prix once was held twice in a row

Australian Grand Prix once was held twice in a row, and Damon Hill won both races. The former world champion sheds light on it.

This weekend, F1 will be competing in Australia. Finally, after three years of sabbatical, Melbourne is here to entertain F1 fans across the globe.

Usually used as the first race of the season has now been pushed to the third round of the season. But none of that kept the excitement away from the event.

Amidst all the hype around the upcoming Grand Prix. F1 Nation’s Tom Clarkson gave one of the rarest F1 trivia, which something before today was lost in the past somewhere.

In the initial seconds of the episode of F1 nation, Clarkson said: “Here’s a little bit of F1 trivia. Did you know? The Australian Grand Prix once was held twice in a row. And the same driver won both races,”

“How boring is that,” shoots Damon Hill. “Well let me continue, the 1995 Australian Grand Prix was the final race of the season. It was held in Adelaide in November. Do you know who won the race, Damon?”

“In Adelaide? In 1995? Of course, I know and you know,” replies Hill. “Because fast-forward to March 1996, the Australian Grand Prix was the first race of that season, held in Melbourne. And the dame driver won that race. Who was it?”

“The same guy who won in previous November! Basically, it was me,” Hill ending the shenanigans of the episode and revealing it was he who holds this historical record.

Damon Hill is not going for the Australian Grand Prix

Hill then talked about the upcoming Australian GP. He reveals that had the race happened in 2020. It would have been 25 years to F1 in Australia.

Damon Hill, Williams FW17 – Renault RS7 3.0 V10. GP Australia 1995. #F1 📸 LAT Photographic. pic.twitter.com/A85HfcnKLI — Legendary F1 🏁 (@LegendarysF1) January 2, 2022

But the race was eventually cancelled. So, the organizers are terming the 2022 race their 25th race in F1, marking it as a silver jubilee. However, Hill, who holds such an auspicious record in Australia, will not be there in Melbourne this year.

Something harsh for the former world champion, who has several fond memories of the track over there, especially when F1 is going there for the first time since 2020 (the Grand Prix was cancelled last minute).

