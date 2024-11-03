Sao Paulo GP 2024: How Points Will Be Awarded if the the Race in Brazil Is Canceled

It takes place this Sunday (03) at the Interlagos racetrack, in the south of the capital of São Paulo, after being postponed due to the heavy rain that fell this Saturday (02), the qualifying training for the Formula 1 Lenovo Grand Prix of São Paulo 2024. In the photo, the pilot Lance Stroll 18, ASTON MARTIN | Credits- IMAGO / Fotoarena

Qualifying ahead of the Sao Paulo GP was postponed to Sunday morning due to heavy rainfall that rendered conditions undriveable on Saturday. However, this wasn’t the FIA’s initial plan; they first attempted to delay the session, hoping the weather would improve. Eventually, they were forced to reschedule.

Now, the pressing question is: what happens if conditions are just as bad—or even worse—on Sunday afternoon? Will the race be canceled? And if it is, how will points be awarded to drivers?

Well, thankfully, the FIA is prepared, having learned from experience. At the 2021 Belgian GP, only two laps of racing took place under treacherous conditions—both behind the safety car. The FIA had awarded half points to all the drivers in the top 10, which was essentially the qualifying grid order. However, it left fans frustrated, and drivers uncertain.

The FIA used that as a lesson to clarify rules, making it fairer and more transparent. As per the new rules if the race in Brazil gets cancelled:

No action, no reward: No points are awarded if less than two laps are completed under green-flag racing

No points are awarded if less than two laps are completed under green-flag racing Little effort, small payout: If only 2-25% of the race distance is completed quarter points are awarded.

If only 2-25% of the race distance is completed quarter points are awarded. Getting Halfway There: If 25-50% of the laps are completed, half points are awarded.

If 25-50% of the laps are completed, half points are awarded. Rewarding Compromise: Three-quarter points are awarded when 50-75% of the race is completed.

Three-quarter points are awarded when 50-75% of the race is completed. Full stakes: If over 75% of the race is completed, full points are awarded to the drivers.

Helmut Marko says to Sky Germany that according to their information, if qualifying/race can’t happen today, it’s canceled completely (so no postponement to Monday) #BrazilGP — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) November 3, 2024

Through this structure, the FIA would ensure that the points are rewarded fairly for the distance they’ve covered.

What a canceled Sao Paulo GP would mean for the Championship race

If the unpredictable weather intervenes at the Sao Paolo GP and the race is canceled, McLaren’s Lando Norris could suffer a setback in his Championship battle with Max Verstappen. Norris trails Verstappen by 44 points—a challenging gap to close over four remaining races.

But if Brazil yields zero points, reducing the rounds to just three, it would swing the advantage further in Verstappen’s favor.

If the Sao Paolo GP reaches its halfway point before getting canceled, the driver leading the race could walk away with 13 points — which won’t be enough to sway the championship outright.

Brazil’s legendary chaos and what’s at Stake

Sao Paulo has been a decisive track for many F1 dramas. In 2008, it was here that Lewis Hamilton clinched his first title. He snatched the victory in the final corners of the final lap denying home hero Felipe Massa the title.

What’s at stake here isn’t just points or podiums — it’s the fact that the unpredictable weather could culminate the intensity of the entire season at Interlagos and make it a race that could decide the championship.

With Norris securing pole position and Verstappen starting from P15 (due to a grid penalty), there are 14 positions between the rivals. Given the points deficit Norris faces in the standings, he has a prime opportunity to close that 16-point gap with a potential 26 points up for grabs.