Sergio Perez Drama Guaranteed as Dts Cameras Spotted at V-CARB Test Ft. Daniel Ricciardo

Red Bull’s honchos confirmed that Sergio Perez will not be replaced mid-season, despite the Mexican falling into the same downward spiral of performances as last year. Even at the Belgian GP, after qualifying on the front row, he crossed the finish line in 8th [7th after Russell’s DSQ]. With the championship under massive threat, the team was ready to pull the plug. In fact, it was so evident that Netflix’s Drive to Survive crew was present at a routine V-CARB test.

The crew was present at the filming day for the Faenza-based outfit which was the official reason. However, Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson were scheduled to test at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, reportedly aiming to get a promotion from their current driving status.

Ricciardo was set for a promotion to the Red Bull seat replacing Perez. Lawson would’ve gotten his chance once again after impressing last year to drive for V-CARB. However, these plans were foiled by the decision surrounding Perez’s future. Regardless, the entire situation will certainly feature in the upcoming season of Drive to Survive.

The Mexican was given another lease on his F1 life thanks to the commercial value he brings to the team and the sport. This was highlighted to the Red Bull bosses by Perez’s manager Carlos Slim.

Perez’s commercial value to Red Bull was also rumored to be the reason why he got a new contract. However, in the recent instance after Belgium, everyone, apart from his manager, had to convince Red Bull bosses.

The role Liberty Media played to save Perez and snub Ricciardo

Perez has become a bigger liability than he was last year because of the increased competition. In 2023, thanks to the dominant RB19 and his teammate, the Austrian outfit defended their title.

However, in 2024, Max Verstappen can’t single-handedly win the constructors’ championship. That is why Red Bull was one step away from firing the Mexican at the midway point of the season. However, even Liberty Media convinced them not to.

It’s reported that Liberty Media pointed out that the disrespectful ousting of Sergio Perez would have serious consequences. The F1 owners predicted a large fall in viewership and attendance for the Mexican GP. With the race on the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit being one of the most attended races, the sport would’ve taken a massive financial hit.

There were also concerns about the Mexican fans reacting to the news and chaos ensuing at his home race. This is exactly why Perez might’ve survived his almost-confirmed exit from the sport, at least for now. However, things might change after his home race if the championship is still slipping out of Red Bull’s hands at that point.