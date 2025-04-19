“She’s Clueless”: Jennifer Lopez’s Bold Fashion Statement in Ferrari F1 Garage Ignites Fan Reaction

Jennifer Lopez with Ferrari mechanics in Jeddah (L) and Jennifer Lopez at a Move premiere (R) | Credits: Instagram and IMAGO / imageSPACE

The Saudi Arabian GP isn’t exactly known for attracting many celebrities, but this year, the paddock was graced by the presence of singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, who was spotted in the Ferrari garage.

It appeared that the Maranello-based outfit had invited Lopez over, as she was seen posing with the team’s mechanics and engineers in front of the garage earlier today. Even the F1TV broadcast picked up the 55-year-old during the FP3 session, when they noticed something off about her outfit.

Lopez was wearing a shiny pink leather suit, which seemed like an uncomfortable choice for the hot weather in Jeddah. With temperatures hovering around 93°F—combined with the heat from the cars and machinery—the outfit didn’t quite make much sense.

Fans were quick to comment as well, pointing out how Lopez stood out like a sore thumb among the Ferrari crew—especially since she hasn’t been known to support the team, or any other driver or outfit for that matter, in the past.

Her appearance also sparked a wave of jokes from F1 enthusiasts

“Trying to be the star in the Ferrari garage. She’s clueless,” one fan commented on Instagram, highlighting how she doesn’t seem as interested as any other avid follower of the sport would.

Celebrities like Lopez often attend F1 races to garner marketing attention for their personal brand or upcoming ventures, rather than to enjoy the racing itself. They may not necessarily be interested in learning about the sport or following it regularly.

As for her outfit, fans were curious whether she was feeling the heat in Jeddah while wearing such tight clothing. “Is she not feeling hot? I’d be sweating from head to toe,” one user wrote.

“Appropriate outfit for F1,” another comment read.

But why is Lopez at the Saudi Arabian GP?

As F1 has frequently invited popular singers and bands to perform at Grand Prix weekends, the American may also be performing at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, alongside other artists like Usher and Major Lazer Soundsystem, according to reports.

Under Liberty Media’s reign, F1 has increasingly partnered with pop culture artists to enhance the entertainment aspect of the sport. While many new fans and mass audiences who follow these ‘global stars’ find it exciting, purist F1 fans aren’t as appreciative of gimmicks at race weekends.

Regardless, the star power Lopez brings and the attention from non-regular F1 viewers cannot be denied.