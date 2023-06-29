“Size of the Cars Is a Problem” Comment by Fernando Alonso Prompts George Russell to Make an Opposing Comment Against the Spaniards’ Viewpoint

Two Time World Champion, Fernando Alonso believes that the size of the modern Formula 1 car is a bigger problem than its weight. Over the last few years, the increase in size has been a constant complaint from the drivers and Alonso is no different. Alonso said, “I think it’s more the size of the cars than the weight of the cars, which makes things a little bit more difficult,” according to motorsportsweek.

Advertisement

However, Mercedes star George Russell has a different opinion. Russell doesn’t exactly “believe” the same way as Alonso and saw the ever-increasing weight of the cars from the safety perspective.

Advertisement

Admittedly, the confident Spanish driver said that the weight of these cars is extraordinary. He further emphasized the not-so-great low-speed performance of these cars. However, Russell was in no mood to agree to that.

Currently, the F1 cars would have to be at least 798 kilograms [1759 pounds] in weight, whereas a decade ago in 2013, the cars had a minimum weight of 642 kilograms [1415 pounds].

George Russell has a counter take for Fernando Alonso

In the run-up to the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix, the Mercedes driver opened up on the single-seater and was asked if he believes the size of the car is really a problem.

Talking about it in the press conference, Russell said as per Minutod and RacingNews365, “I don’t think the size of the cars is a problem. Only when you go to Monaco and Singapore do you really feel it.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GeorgeRussell63/status/1673651489187799041?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, the Briton also compared how the new generation cars are stronger as compared to the cars from the 2000s.

George Russell added on this that the cars from 2004 or 2007-08 were “the most attractive. Maybe now they are a little bigger, but I don’t feel them too strong.”

Is bigger cars an actual problem?

There’s hardly a doubt about how the size of the new generation cars has increased over the years. Even though it might not pose a problem for the open circuit races, it definitely poses a serious threat for tracks like Monaco.

As mentioned by Russell, the street circuit of Monaco or Singapore are the tracks where having a bigger car becomes a problem, especially the Principality race since it is not possible to transform it like modern street circuits such as Baku or Jeddah.

Given how narrow the circuit is, it becomes increasingly difficult to control the car, and save it from the barrier. Furthermore, with the track being narrow, the circuit doesn’t offer many overtakes which in turn makes the racing less interesting and the driver starting from the pole has the best chance to win. Since 2004, Monaco has seen only 6 drivers win starting not from the pole position.

Due to this reason, talks emerged if F1 should part ways with the iconic Monte Carlo race. Even if it does, it will lose millions of dollars that the Principality brings in from revenue and most importantly F1 will lose its crown jewel.