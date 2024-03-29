Stuck in Red Bull and Mercedes Tug of War, Fernando Alonso’s Manager Picks Dream Team

The 2024 silly season will potentially have a lot of interesting transfers and one driver who is under the spotlight is Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard is linked to the soon-to-be vacant Mercedes seat and has also been rumored to be a Red Bull candidate. Keeping these links in mind, the 2-time world champion’s manager Flavio Briatore disclosed the perfect squad for Alonso in case he chooses to leave Aston Martin.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Briatore and Wolff had breakfast together, which the former posted on his social media accounts. As expected, the F1 community assumed that Alonso is a top candidate for the Mercedes seat, which he very well may be. Briatore, however, feels that grass is greener in Milton Keynes.

Advertisement

A report by Auto Motor und Sport read, “Briatore apparently now sees a better opportunity in Red Bull. And in his friend Horner, he finds someone interested in reaching an agreement with Alonso.”

Alonso is 42 years old and will bring a wealth of experience to any team he signs for. He used it to uplift Aston Martin, but now, could be looking to head to a team where he can compete for wins. Red Bull, the sport’s most dominant outfit at the moment could help him do that.

Max Verstappen is reportedly frustrated with the turmoil at Red Bull behind the scenes. Although unfathomable, the Dutchman could decide to leave some time in the near future. Sergio Perez on the other hand is fighting to extend his contract at Red Bull, something he could struggle with if his performances aren’t up to the mark. As a result, Alonso, who is in the last year of his contract with Aston Martin, could emerge as a strong candidate to sign for Red Bull.

Red Bull has ‘big intentions’ linked with Fernando Alonso

Red Bull is F1’s most dominant team at the moment. They want to extend this run, and continue winning in 2025, even if Verstappen or Perez leaves. For this, Alonso could be the prime candidate for Christian Horner and Co.

Speaking with Sky Deutschland, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher asserted that Red Bull may be interested in signing Alonso because of their big plans. Schumacher said, “Apparently there are big intentions in the background to bring Fernando Alonso into the cockpit next year to have another strong driver if Max Verstappen leaves the team.”

Advertisement

The Spanish driver is currently ranked seventh in the drivers’ championship with 20 points to his name. Despite Aston Martin being only the fifth-fastest team, Alonso showed some real skills at Albert Park last weekend while defending P6 ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell.

Taking these factors into account, Schumacher feels that Alonso meets all the requirements that could help Red Bull remain a top team in case of Verstappen’s departure.