Switching Between F2 and F1 Has Made Oliver Bearman’s Life ‘Tough’

Oliver Bearman started 2024 driving for Prema in F2, with the reputation of being one of the most talented drivers in the series. But little did he know that in just the second round, he would drive a faster car — in F1.

Bearman replaced Carlos Sainz at Ferrari for the Saudi Arabian GP and put in a commendable effort by finishing P7. His stocks rose tremendously, with Haas deeming him talented enough to warrant a multi-year deal starting in 2025. Plus, Bearman took part in two more Grand Prix weekends, replacing Kevin Magnussen, at his future employers.

In F2, however, the 19-year-old struggled and that was mainly because switching back and forth made things difficult. “It’s definitely tough,” he said in a Pirelli segment. “Quite a different driving style between the two cars which doesn’t make my life easy.”

History made by Ollie Bearman! He becomes the first driver EVER to score points for two different teams in his first two Grand Prix starts! #F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/VDpTcdNoyT — Formula 1 (@F1) September 15, 2024

With two rounds in the 2024 F2 season remaining, Bearman sits P15 in the standings, which is a bit surprising considering how good he has been in F1. Other than his performance in Jeddah, Bearman also finished 10th in Azerbaijan, earning a valuable point for Haas.

As it turned out, there was a reason for this stark difference in performance. “I do feel a bit natural in F1,” Bearman admitted. “I tend to get up to speed a little more quickly and I feel a lot of confidence when I drive in F1.”

This would be music to Haas’ ears, who are going for a complete overhaul with its driver lineup in 2025. Both Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg will leave to make way for Bearman and Esteban Ocon.

With his F2 career now effectively over, Bearman should get more adapted to driving in F1, and help Haas achieve its long-due success.