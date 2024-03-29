Tensions May Tarnish Mercedes-ferrari Relationship, But Toto Wolff Keeps Things Classy With Recent Statement

The dynamics between Mercedes and Ferrari have been the topic of conversation lately. Everything began when Lewis Hamilton surprisingly decided to join Ferrari in 2025. Subsequently, there have been reports that numerous engineers at Mercedes have followed Hamilton’s lead. Naturally, whenever such an exodus occurs in any organization, the team principal comes under attention, in this case – Toto Wolff. Upon assessment, it became apparent that despite these unexpected tensions between the two teams, Wolff has kept things classy with Frederic Vasseur and Co., especially after Ferrari’s win in Australia.

During his conversation with Motorsport.com, the 52-year-old said, “I am happy for Ferrari. I’m happy for Fred. He deserves it.” The Mercedes boss added how things have got a bit awkward after Hamilton’s move while congratulating the Scuderia for the Melbourne victory. He said, “As much as I hate our situation, Vasseur deserves this [Australian GP] victory. Ferrari deserves it, and Italy deserves it too.

It is quite classy from Wolff to make such remarks after Mercedes’ contrasting fortunes to that of the Maranello-based outfit in Australia. Hamilton’s race ended because of an engine failure on Lap 17 of the Grand Prix. Meanwhile, a severe crash prevented George Russell from finishing the race. Ferrari, however, made the most of Max Verstappen’s early retirement, to secure their first win of the 2024 season, that too making it a 1-2 finish.

Despite feeling like punching his own nose over this outcome, Toto Wolff didn’t hold back from expressing his happiness for Vasseur. Wolff hasn’t only applauded the Frenchman, but he also showered praise on Carlos Sainz’s performance.

As per Wolff, Sainz also deserved to win. However, following this, the Austrian clarified that this wasn’t solely because of his incredible recovery from the surgery or that he is out of a seat for next year. Rather, it demonstrates what a person can accomplish when necessary.

Toto Wolff reveals his favorite team principal in the F1 paddock

When the rivalries amongst teams are quite intense in F1, it is rare for a team principal to have a cordial relationship with their counterparts. However, that is not the case for Toto Wolff and Frederic Vasseur.

In a video posted by Sky Sports F1, when Wolff was asked who was his favorite team boss, the Mercedes boss revealed that he and Frederic Vasseur have been close friends for a long time.

Wolff said, “I think I have a good relationship with Fred Vasseur and we’ve been friends for a long time. It’s getting a bit rough now as direct competitors. But I guess this comes with the job and we can compartmentalize very well.”

However, Vasseur isn’t the only team boss with whom Wolff shares an affinity. The 52-year-old also mentioned the CEO of McLaren, Zak Brown, as someone with whom he has a very close relationship.

Vasseur and Wolff’s strange but intriguing friendship makes it likely that the upcoming days might see a lot of hard fights between the two sides. Moreover, with Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari in 2025, this relationship is likely to garner more attention from the fans.