“That’s the Dream”: F1 Journalist Reveals Fernando Alonso’s Endgame Before Retiring

Despite completing 400 Grands Prix in the sport, Fernando Alonso is still hungry for more success before he retires for good. It is no secret that the 43-year-old is chasing more race wins and his elusive third world championship. But in addition to that, Alonso has another endgame to accomplish for a good legacy in the sport, says F1 journalist Jennie Gow.

Speaking on ‘The Fast and the Curious’ podcast, she talked about the Aston Martin driver being the “elder statesman of F1”. While Gow stated that Alonso still has the competitive edge to win races, he is also keen on promoting young talent and inspiring them.

Rumoured #F1 2025 seat contender Gabriel Bortoleto is managed by Fernando Alonso’s A14 Management stable. And Alonso believes the 19-year-old – “an incredible talent and very humble person” – is destined for F1 sooner or later. pic.twitter.com/dU70RTOc2N — The Race (@wearetherace) September 12, 2024

She added, “I can only think when he gets a Spanish driver into F1, which I am sure he is trying to do, it will be such an amazing result for him personally. Because that’s the dream. You want to give that legacy to someone else, hand over the baton.”

Alonso has been an idol for fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz Jr. The two-time world champion has a close bond with the Sainz family as he shares Carlos Sainz Sr.’s passion for rallying. Even Sainz Jr. has openly discussed having grown up looking up to a dynamic Alonso ruling the tracks in F1.

The #14 driver is incredibly proud of what Sainz Jr. has achieved in the sport so far. Still, Alonso wants more such young talent from every country — not just his home country — to do well in motorsport. For the same, Alonso has been putting efforts into his karting track, his driver management firm, and other ventures.

Alonso’s push for young talent in motorsport

The two-time world champion has a karting track and museum under his name in Asturias — his native region in Spain. This museum’s purpose is to inspire young kids to take up motorsport via his inspiring career journey spanning over more than two decades.

The museum complex also houses a karting track where kids can indulge in karting and further explore their interest in racing. Alonso has encouraged several kids and their parents who are interested in pursuing motorsport and has also taken them under his wing at his driver/talent management company named A14.

He also has a karting team, ‘Alonso Kart’, that often picks promising young racers and gives them a platform to participate in karting world championships. Several drivers like Sainz Jr., Oscar Piastri, Esteban Ocon, Lando Norris, Franco Colapinto, and Gabriel Bortoleto have driven for his team at some point in their careers.

– drivers on the f1 grid this year (and next) that drove for FA (fernando alonso’s team) at some point in their career, a small pic.twitter.com/Sk4UoJ7K6l — marco¹⁴ (@W3BBONSO) November 7, 2024

Bortoleto is the most recent success story for the Spaniard as the Brazilian is also under A14’s management. Leading the F2 championship this year, Bortoleto has also earned his maiden F1 seat for 2025 at Sauber (to be Audi in 2026).

It is a big breakthrough for Alonso’s driver management firm which not only trains young talents in terms of racing but also grooms them to handle the off-track aspects of motorsport. Bortoleto has praised and thanked Alonso for his guidance back during his F3 days and now he would be extremely excited to get the chance to race alongside the Spaniard in 2025.