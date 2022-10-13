“The car canoed”: Jack Doohan reveals how Daniel Ricciardo crashed because of McLaren in Monaco

full
Tanish Chachra
|Thu Oct 13 2022

Jack Doohan reveals how Daniel Ricciardo was blamed for his crash at Monaco, but McLaren’s fault led to the error that day.

Daniel Ricciardo’s last two stints at Monaco haven’t been smooth, even though before joining Mclaren, Monaco was one of the favourite destinations for the Australian.

In the last Monaco Grand Prix, Ricciardo had a major crash in FP2. The crash probably followed a huge repair expense for McLaren, as they are a liability for every team amidst stringent budget cap regulation.

Meanwhile, Ricciardo’s ill form brought the blame on Ricciardo. But according to his compatriot, Jack Doohan, the 33-year-old could do little to prevent it.

Jack Doohan questions McLaren’s setup

In a podcast, Doohan talks about how the McLaren star was ‘canoed’ by a setup that ran the car’s floor low, and the high downforce made Ricciardo lose control.

“They were trying to go lower and lower with the rear ride height,” said Doohan. The Australian race driver further mentions that the floor is such a key and efficient component that teams struggle to solve porpoising as it has so much ground suction.

He then points out McLaren made their floor setup so low on the high downforce Monaco track that the car got canoed. In his words, all four tyres were in the air before Ricciardo crashed, and the car was lifted by force.

Daniel Ricciardo defended himself too

Meanwhile, Ricciardo also shrugged the blame off his shoulders. He argued that the collision with the wall happened as Mclaren went too far with the setup.

“We pushed a little too far probably in a couple areas with the set-up. We had a good morning and obviously you try a few things for FP2 to try and maximise a bit more performance but let’s say we overstepped it and you don’t know until you try it,” said Ricciardo as per Autosport.

Ricciardo then said he did everything to save the car in his capacity. However, things by then were out of his control and forced him to bring a repair bill for McLaren.

