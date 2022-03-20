F1

“The Ferrari engine is now the best engine”– Haas boss hypes Ferrari engine after seeing massive performance surge in 2022

"The Ferrari engine is now the best engine"– Haas boss hypes Ferrari engine after seeing massive performance surge in 2022
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
“Rafael Nadal is the GOAT”: Pau Gasol pays the ultimate respect to the Spanish tennis icon as he defeats Carlos Alcaraz to advance to the finals at Indian Wells
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"The Ferrari engine is now the best engine"– Haas boss hypes Ferrari engine after seeing massive performance surge in 2022
“The Ferrari engine is now the best engine”– Haas boss hypes Ferrari engine after seeing massive performance surge in 2022

Haas boss Guenther Steiner calls the Ferrari engine the best engine on the grid after…