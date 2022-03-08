“The gains made are already said to be legendary”: Mercedes are reportedly bringing the strongest package to Bahrain for testing

Mercedes are expected to field a completely different car at the next pre-season test in Bahrain and the gains made are massive.

Mercedes’ first test in Barcelona last month was strong. While they didn’t dominate proceedings, they were right at the top of the timing charts alongside Red Bull and Ferrari.

The session in Catalunya was treated more like a shakedown. Due to the regulation changes this year, teams needed some time to get used to the cars away from the cameras. As a result, all 10 F1 teams are expected to bring radically altered cars to Bahrain this week.

#F1: *these are just rumors and none of the claims have been verified by any other source* Corriere Della Serra reports that Mercedes will bring a completely revolutionized W13 in Bahrain, with no sidepods. 👇🏽 — deni (@fiagirly) March 8, 2022

However, gains made by Mercedes are reportedly much bigger than those by the others. This is according to Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera.

They report that Mercedes will field a completely new car in Sakhir this week for the testing. One of the striking changes to the W13 is going to be the near complete removal of the sidepods. This would lead to rearrangement of other car parts, including the radiators.

With all the focus on Ferrari’s strong development, Corriere insist that Mercedes’ progress has been staggering on the simulator. Rumors have emerged that the W13 can have up to a second’s advantage over others per lap.

Another Mercedes vs Red Bull showdown or will Ferrari enter the mix?

It’s tough to predict how each team will fare in the 2022 seasons. The regulation changes are widespread and have been designed to bring the field closer.

In spite of what F1 aim to do, fans and some driver expect one or two teams to run away at the front yet again. The last time F1 brought about a change was in 2014 with the introduction of the turb0-hybrid engines. It turned out to be an era completely dominated by Mercedes.

This year’s changes are in the form of aerodynamic tweaks. These alterations are expected to reduce the amount of dirty air produced, which will allow cars to overtake and follow one another.

Both Mercedes and Red Bull have been tipped to go after one another yet again. However, a team everyone is watching out for is Ferrari. The Italian team spent over a decade in the shadows of the former two, and 2022 may be the year they re-start their ascend to the summit.

Other than that, McLaren are also expected to make big strides this year. A four-way fight for the Title sounds like a great treat for F1 fans all over.

