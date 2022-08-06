F1

“The new heir is entitled to his share of $50 Million”– Juan Manuel Fangio’s son got to know his father was F1 driver at 63

"The new heir is entitled to his share of $50 Million"– Juan Manuel Fangio's son got to know his father was F1 driver at 63
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
7' Shaquille O'Neal was instructed to not be a cry baby by 11X champ Bill Russell
Next Article
6'6" Michael Jordan took things especially personally after a ridiculous accusation was levied against him
F1 Latest News
"The new heir is entitled to his share of $50 Million"– Juan Manuel Fangio's son got to know his father was F1 driver at 63
“The new heir is entitled to his share of $50 Million”– Juan Manuel Fangio’s son got to know his father was F1 driver at 63

Ruben Juan Fangio was the son of five-time world champion Juan Manuel Fangio, but he…