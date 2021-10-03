F1

“The paddock and pits are at their limit in terms of space” – AlphaTauri vehemently reject Toto Wolff’s idea of having three drivers per team

"The paddock and pits are at their limit in terms of space" - AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost considers impractical the idea of having three drivers per team. 
