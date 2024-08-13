“There Is Something About the ‘Toto’ Chair”: When George Russell Hijacked Wolff’s Office

George Russell will become the leader at Mercedes once Lewis Hamilton leaves for Ferrari next season. However, even before that shift within the team, the dynamic between Russell and Toto Wolff is quite good. They get along well and Russell proved it last month with his antics in the Mercedes boss’ office.

Russell hijacked Wolff’s office to give an interview on The Fast and the Curious podcast while sitting on the Austrian’s chair. Sitting in Wolff’s chair, the Brit also admitted there was something different about the chair.

Speaking on the podcast, he said, “Yeah, I don’t have a chair like this at home. I’m just quite enjoying, you know, being in, sort of like the boss in this chair. It’s so incredible how much a boss chair does to your aura.”

The hosts highlighted how happy and comfortable the Mercedes man looked in the coveted chair. However, this is just one of many instances of Russell and Wolff’s playful banter. He also once interrupted the Austrian’s interview by throwing peanuts at him in the paddock. In fact, this relationship will only grow stronger in the coming years.

Russell becoming the leader at Mercedes

The 26-year-old has already showcased he’s a race winner and a consistent performer. According to rumors, if he’s partnered with Kimi Antonelli next season, he will be the natural leader anyway. The leadership role might also add a new dynamic to his relationship with Wolff.

It might perhaps become more serious as Russell might oppose the Mercedes boss on certain occasions. However, behind the scenes, like with Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, and even Nico Rosberg, Wolff will still have a personal relationship with him.

The two will need to be a strong unit moving forward as Mercedes need to continue their current upward trajectory. With the level of progress at the Brackley outfit currently, they might be fighting for the championship next year. So, in their first season without Hamilton after 12 years, Russell will need to step up his game.