“They Still Feel Aggrieved”: Toto Wolff’s ‘Salty’ Comments Against Max Verstappen Shows Mercedes Still Hasn’t Moved on From 2021

The Italian GP saw Max Verstappen pull off a historic win and set a new world record – the most number of consecutive race wins. However, not everyone was impressed by the feat, as Toto Wolff commented that nobody really cares about these records. Now, Nate Saunders claimed on the ESPN F1 Unlapped podcast that comments like these show that Mercedes still hasn’t been able to move on from the wounds of 2021.

The 2021 season saw David beat Goliath as Red Bull finally managed to snatch the title away from The Silver Arrows after seven long years of Mercedes dominance. However, it wasn’t without controversy as the whole season was filled with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen battling it out with each other, and the Dutchman finally winning it in the last race – a result that is still debated to this date.

As per Saunders, Mercedes still hasn’t been able to digest the fact that they had lost the championship to Verstappen under such controversial circumstances. And that is why Wolff has come up with such salty comments.

Saunders analyses Toto Wolff’s comments

When asked on the ESPN F1 Unlapped podcast about Wolff’s comments, Saunders immediately claimed that comments like this bring back memories of the 2021 season when Red Bull and Mercedes were always fighting it out with each other. He then mentioned that Wikipedia is the fourth most visited website on the Internet; therefore, claiming that World Record stats are for Wikipedia isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

However, he pointed out that the comment felt strange because winning ten races in a row is certainly a big deal. Saunders said, “It probably shows you where Mercedes’ head is. I think they still feel fairly aggrieved about 2021.”

However, Sanders also pointed out how Horner did fall to the bait and did not respond to the comments made by either Wolff or Hamilton regarding Verstappen’s teammates being weaker than his. Horner had simply brushed the comments aside and said he still believes no one can beat Verstappen, even in equal cars.

Toto Wolff did not want Max Verstappen to have all the headlines

Saunders also labelled Mercedes as ‘sour losers’ and explained that after years of domination, when the team suddenly doesn’t have that stronghold anymore, they are failing to act with the grace and class that is expected from them. However, Saunders also thinks that maybe the comments was a smart strategy decision by Wolff to take away all the highlight from Verstappen.

Saunders explains that Wolff may have thought that with Verstappen’s historic achievement, all the headlines are going to be about him. That is why he decided to come up with a bit of controversy to make sure that Mercedes also gets their share of headlines.

However, talking about records on Wikipedia, another record that Red Bull is slowly heading towards is going through a whole season undefeated – something that has never been done before in F1. Now the onus is on Mercedes to stop it and win at least one race before the end of the season.