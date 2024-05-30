“Max Verstappen Will Not Be Joining…” Red Bull Clarifies After Signing Deal with English Soccer Club

Red Bull has diversified their portfolio of soccer clubs even further as they announced purchasing a minority stake in Championship club Leeds United. This also means that the company’s logo will feature prominently on the very front of the team’s kit from next season onwards. But Red Bull’s announcement led to their Formula 1 team posting a hilarious post on their social media account.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Red Bull F1 team dispelled any rumors of Max Verstappen joining the iconic British soccer team. They wrote, “Just to put an end to the rumors…Max Verstappen will not be joining Leeds United for their 2024/25 season.”

No career change for Max this year ⚽ pic.twitter.com/oBrE0derYK — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 30, 2024

It would be a blow for Leeds, seeing that an F1 legend isn’t going to join their ranks. However, they have many positives to take from their season this year. They performed exceptionally well in the Championship, scoring a whopping 90 points from 46 games.

Despite such a strong performance, they unfortunately failed to earn promotion to the Premier League after they lost their playoff encounter to Southampton. The other teams to join Southampton in earning promotion to the Premier League for next season are Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

In any case, even if Verstappen was offered a chance to play for Leeds United, he most probably would have turned them down. As it turns out, the Dutchman has a favorite soccer club but it is from his home country instead.

Who is Max Verstappen’s favorite soccer team?

Max Verstappen is an avid soccer fan. He spends a considerable amount of his free time playing FIFA (now EAFC 24), and his favorite soccer team is PSV Eindhoven – the champions of Dutch tier 1 soccer (Eredivisie) this year.

It was a pretty compelling victory for PSV this year as they won a staggering 29 games out of 34. They lost only one match last season en route to their title win.

Virgil Van Dijk Max Verstappen pic.twitter.com/p55j8s5WG9 — Anfield Sector (@AnfieldSector) November 23, 2023

Naturally, their league title win also comes with the added bonus of an automatic qualification to the revered UEFA Champions League. This would have surely made Verstappen a very happy PSV fan.