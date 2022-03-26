F1

“This is what happens to an F1 tyre”– How F1 teams make used F1 tyres ready for next session and where do they go?

"This is what happens to an F1 tyre"– How F1 teams make used F1 tyres ready for next session and where do they go?
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
“Stephen Curry who? Trae Young is the best point guard this season”: NBA Twitter and Reddit lauds the Hawks star for leading the league in total points and assists
Next Article
"Nobody can tell me what I have to say or not to say" - Sebastian Vettel admits he is not the most popular driver in the eyes of F1 bosses
F1 Latest News
"Nobody can tell me what I have to say or not to say" - Sebastian Vettel admits he is not the most popular driver in the eyes of F1 bosses
“Nobody can tell me what I have to say or not to say” – Sebastian Vettel admits he is not the most popular driver in the eyes of F1 bosses

Sebastian Vettel talks about the difficulties he poses for F1 bosses due to his newly…