Toto Wolff Flaunts His Own Edition of $78,500 IWC Watch as He Celebrates George Russell’s Victory

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: Imago

Mercedes finally won its first F1 Grand Prix race since Brazil 2022 last weekend in Austria, thanks to George Russell. The Briton capitalized on a late-race collision between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen to take the lead and the win, and Team Principal Toto Wolff celebrated this iconic moment in style.

Austria was Russell’s second-ever F1 win with his first coming in Brazil two years ago and it also makes Mercedes the most successful team in Spielberg, having won an unprecedented seven times in Red Bull’s backyard.

Celebrations were also rampant within the Brackley-based outfit. As per a post on LinkedIn by IWC’s Associate Director of Corporate Communications Riccardo Soliani Brivio, Wolff can be seen flaunting a $78,500 watch in the team picture.

Brivio revealed,” The Team Principal was seen wearing the IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar Edition “Toto Wolff x Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team” reference IW503607.”

The IWC spokesperson dubbed the watch as a tribute to a long-standing friendship between the two entities. Mercedes has been sponsored by the Swiss luxury watchmakers for a decade and Russell’s victory was a testament to the hard work put in by all the members of the team and their partners and associates.

IWC’s longstanding partnership with Toto Wolff, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Watchmakers and F1 teams have always shared a platform at the pinnacle of motor racing and IWC has seen themselves emerge as dynasty leaders with Mercedes winning eight consecutive Constructors’ championships from 2014 to 2021.

Lewis Hamilton has been a big influence on these victories. The seven-time world champion has won six driver’s titles during that period and has led them to each of the team’s Constructors’ titles. Naturally, IWC also collaborated with the Briton to release a special edition of the Big Pilot watch.

Back in 2019, the Swiss watchmakers released the IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar ‘Lewis Hamilton’ Edition IW503002 and this edition was limited to only 100 pieces worldwide with a retail price of around $56,500, as per IFL Watches.

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

