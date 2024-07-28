Toto Wolff Has No Sympathy as Lewis Hamilton Loses Belgian GP Despite Heavylifting for Mercedes

The 2024 Belgian Grand Prix turned out to be surprisingly good for the two Mercedes drivers. Lewis Hamilton did all the hard work upfront by overtaking Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc in the opening laps and was on course for his 105th victory. However, it was a brilliant strategy call from Mercedes and George Russell that earned him the race win.

Russell decided to go for the one-stop strategy, which gave him the track position and a decent gap to defend the lead from his teammate. And despite Hamilton’s efforts, he had to watch the race win slip out of his hands.

While it was expected that Toto Wolff would try to console the seven-time champion, his comments suggested that he didn’t care much who took the win.“He [Lewis Hamilton] did a great job, and it’s unfortunate, but it is what it is,” Wolff remarked after the race, speaking to Ariana Bravo for F1TV.

“We was NOWHERE and then today we was ahead of everyone” Toto Wolff reacts to a Mercedes 1-2 in Spa pic.twitter.com/3AIV80gM0T — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 28, 2024

Hamilton was visibly dejected with a P2 finish on a day when he could have easily won the race. He mentioned during the cooldown room chatter that Mercedes missed the mark with the strategy for him. The #44 driver reported before both of his pit stops that the tires felt good, but the team boxed him regardless.

Russell, on the other hand, was the first to pit from the leading group on lap 10. As per Pirelli’s predicted strategy graph, he would have had to pit around lap 25 or 30 for a second set of hard tires. However, the #63 driver took his hard tires to the end and managed to hold on to the win against all the odds.

Wolff thinks the drivers overshot the team’s expectations

Speaking after the race, Wolff explained how the team was not expecting a one-two finish at Spa-Francorchamps. After a disappointing Free Practice on Friday, the Austrian wasn’t expecting anything more than a podium from Hamilton and a top-five finish for Russell on Sunday.

“We were expecting at best a podium – but the car worked well on one-stop and two-stops,” said Wolff. He also explained how the team figured out that the poor form on Friday was because of a mechanical issue instead of the floor lacking performance.

The Mercedes boss said he would have liked to see two winners at Spa because both his drivers showed very good pace and Russell pulled out something extraordinary.

“I’d like to have two winners today,” Wolff added while speaking to Sky Sports F1. “George was P5, the one-stop showed P5 so we went for it. I think he was very good today, but then when you look at the pace Lewis was very good. The strategy played for George, not Lewis…”.