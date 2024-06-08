VCARB CEO’s Comment on Yuki Tsunoda Extension Drops Major Hint on Daniel Ricciardo’s Future

It wasn’t too long ago when reports claiming Yuki Tsunoda expressing interest in other teams came to the fore. The Japanese driver found his VCARB seat in the doldrums with Liam Lawson lurking in the shadows and Daniel Ricciardo under Christian Horner’s ‘protection’. Moreover, Honda’s impending exit from the Red Bull partnership further jeopardized Tsunoda’s place in the team.

But the tide has turned in Tsunoda’s favor as VCARB officially announced his extension. The 24-year-old started the 2024 season as if he was a man on a mission. And he was, given how high the stakes were. As the #22 driver delivered consistent points finishes, the management could not ignore him for long.

The team’s CEO Peter Bayer himself sang praise for Tsunoda. However, it is a part of his comment that might give Daniel Ricciardo something to cheer about. Or at the very least, breathe a sigh of relief.

Bayer, as quoted by Tim Hauraney on X, said, “As the saying goes, ‘never change a winning team’, so we are delighted to confirm Yuki as part of our future. He is a valuable asset on and off the race track, as his engaging nature has made him very popular with fans around the world. We are excited that he is staying with us.”

Ricciardo joined VCARB (then AlphaTauri) as Nyck de Vries’ replacement in 2023. An impressive performance saw him earn an extension for 2024.

The Australian driver hasn’t retained the same form in the ongoing season. However, if Bayer sees him as a part of his “winning team”, the Honey Badger might stay for another year. The decision can lead to Lawson seeking a place elsewhere, though.

Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo could once again leave Liam Lawson seething

Lawson joined VCARB as Ricciardo’s replacement for five races in 2023. The eight-time race winner crashed heavily into the barriers during one of the practice sessions during the Dutch GP. A broken wrist ruled him out and opened a window of opportunity for the New Zealander.

Lawson made the most of the opportunity and delivered some impressive results. A struggling car saw him score points on just one occasion, though. Despite that, Red Bull’s top brass, including Helmut Marko, were highly impressed with the youngster.

That gave Lawson the impression that he could land a regular VCARB seat in 2024. Soon, the team announced a year’s extension for both its incumbent drivers, leaving Lawson furious. The 22-year-old did not shy away from letting his feelings known in one of the episodes of Netflix’s Drive to Survive.

However, he decided to stay with the team for another year as a reserve driver, in the hopes of landing a regular seat in 2025. Tsunoda’s extension has cut the chances of that happening by half. If VCARB does indeed extend Ricciardo’s contract next, Lawson could bid them goodbye for another team.