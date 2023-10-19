Watching His $20,620,000 Car Hang Around, Max Verstappen Wish for Calamity to Get a Weekend Escape Right Before the US Grand Prix

A day before the United States Grand Prix kicks off in Austin, Max Verstappen wishes to have the weekend off. Since he is legally bound by his contract to race, the Dutchman hopes for a calamity to take place. The 26-year-old hoped that his $20,620,000 worth of car fell while Red Bull were showcasing their striking livery to the fans.

The livery was designed by the fans after Red Bull announced a competition called “Make Your Mark” earlier this season. Ahead of this weekend’s race, Verstappen himself stated (as quoted by gpblog.com) how excited he was to see the new special fan-designed livery on the car.

Max Verstappen jokes about skipping the US GP this weekend

While Red Bull were unveiling their special one-time livery for the United States Grand Prix this weekend, Max Verstappen watched the scenes very closely. After he saw that the car had his number, he cracked a joke. “I see it has my number. So, if it drops now I think I can take the weekend off,” the Dutchman stated cheekily.

Since Verstappen has already clinched his third world championship this season, it is unlikely to affect him too much, even if he ends up missing a race. However, a driver as hungry as him for continued success will unlikely want to take any weekend off.

Verstappen will now look to target more records

After dominating the 2022 season with a record-breaking 15 wins, Max Verstappen will now look to even better his stats this year. Although he has more than done his job phenomenally well by helping Red Bull win both the Drivers’ and the Constructors’ Championships, he is still hungry for more success.

If the Dutchman does end up winning this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, it will be his 15th win of this season. That would mean that he could break his own record of most wins in a single campaign at the Mexican Grand Prix next weekend.

However, as Verstappen continues to achieve more and more success, it does not bode well for his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. Since the Mexican has only managed to win two races this season despite having the most dominant car on the current grid, he is under immense pressure to finish second in the championship.

As things stand, he is currently second with 224 points, 30 points clear of third-placed Lewis Hamilton. Hence, in case Perez fails to finish second in the championship, several reports over the course of the 2023 season have claimed that Red Bull could sack him.