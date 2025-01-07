mobile app bar

“It’s Super F**king Hard”: James Hinchcliffe Tells Where IndyCar Trumps F1 in Making Races More Exciting

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
James Hinchcliffe Canada, Ex Racing Driver, F1TV Expert , USA, Formula 1 World Championship, United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas Austin

James Hinchcliffe Canada, Ex Racing Driver, F1TV Expert , USA, Formula 1 World Championship, United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas Austin | Credits: IMAGO / Eibner

James Hinchcliffe, a veteran racer who competed in IndyCar for 11 seasons, is now a commentator and pundit in F1. With his deep familiarity with both disciplines, he believes there is a lot they can learn from each other.

In a recent Red Flags podcast appearance, the hosts asked Hinchcliffe what he would like to see done better in IndyCar and F1. The six-time IndyCar race winner replied that banning tire warmers would be a welcome change in the world of F1.

This has been a bone of contention among the teams and FIA in recent years. “I think tire warmers are a big detractor of actual racing,” Hinchcliffe said.

He revealed how F1 cars often have tires near optimal temperature windows and do not require more than a lap or two to warm them up to the ideal temperature. So, as long as drivers come out ahead of their immediate rivals, they will most likely retain their position.

In IndyCar on the other hand, there are no tire-warming blankets, so the drivers get cold tires after making a pit-stop. The Canadian former driver highlighted the difficulty in managing those by saying, “Dude, it is hard, it is super-f**king hard and so that’s also what’s kind of separates some of the great drivers from the good ones.”

The 38-year-old also advocated for the return of refueling in between F1 races, since it would spice strategies up a lot more. It would be a change from the current status quo with only tire compound permutations at play, but he knows that it won’t happen anytime soon due to safety concerns associated with it.

IndyCar can learn from F1’s marketing

As for where IndyCar could improve, Hinchcliffe pointed to the marketing efforts of F1. He clearly stated that F1 has been much more successful in boosting its popularity compared to IndyCar. While American racing is top-notch and features more competitive events, it falls behind in promotional aspects.

Hinchcliffe feels IndyCar should learn from F1 on how to get more spotlight on its drivers.

There was a time when only the biggest stars in F1—the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, and Michael Schumacher—got all the attention. Now, even those who aren’t Champions—Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, George Russell, etc.—have garnered significant attention from F1’s ever-increasing fanbase.

Liberty Media’s marketing strategy and the advent of Drive to Survive has changed that. On top of that, new races in Miami, Las Vegas, Jeddah, and Qatar have opened up a wider target market with the availability of F1’s broadcast of races and its other content making it easier for newer fans to familiarize themselves with the sport as quickly as possible.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1200 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. His favorite F1 moment is watching Vettel win the championship in 2012 at the Brazil finale. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Share this article

Don’t miss these