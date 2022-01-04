“We are still willing to talk”– Nurburgring willing to return in F1; contradicts CEO Stefano Domenicali’s words

Nurburgring is ready to return in Formula 1, with its last appearance being in the 2020 season to rescue COVID-19 marred calendar.

In 2021, there was no German Grand Prix, despite the country having two F1 tracks to appear in the calendar recently. Moreover, a country with a rich racing tradition being excluded from the most advanced motorsport also didn’t fit right.

However, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently said that Germany doesn’t have a will to host an F1 Grand Prix. And he further hoped that it would change soon.

“I’m disappointed and also sad that we don’t have a German Grand Prix at the moment,” the F1 CEO recently told Sport1. “But unfortunately, I don’t see any genuine interest from Germany in becoming part of the Formula 1 calendar again.

“That’s a shame and actually hard to believe. I hope this will change again in the future,” he added. However, the communications director of the operating company of Nurburgring track Alexander Gerhard claims that they are interested in hosting F1.

“We are still willing to talk,” Gerhard told Deutsche Presse-Agentur as quoted by Sky Sports F1 in Germany. “We continue to take the view that we can very well imagine Formula 1 at the Nurburgring, but under economically sensible general conditions.”

Nurburgring has a great tradition; so let’s talk

Gerhard further insists that Nordschleife has a historical tradition of racing. Therefore, it is open for discussions and shall be kept in considerations.

“As an idea, you are allowed to position the Nordschleife because it has a great tradition,” said Gerhard. “I would never altogether reject this idea. Nevertheless, there would have to talk with all parties involved.

“That would be the third step, not the first,” he further said. Nurburgring is widely famous for Niki Lauda’s crash in 1976. The track was later modified and brought back in F1. It went into oblivion after 2013 and resurfaced in 2020.

