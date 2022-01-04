F1

“We are still willing to talk”– Nurburgring willing to return in F1; contradicts CEO Stefano Domenicali’s words

“We are still willing to talk"– Nurburgring willing to return in F1; contradicts CEO Stefano Domenicali's words
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Who is Lando Norris' girlfriend?: McLaren star confirms relationship with Portuguese model on Instagram
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
“We are still willing to talk"– Nurburgring willing to return in F1; contradicts CEO Stefano Domenicali's words
“We are still willing to talk”– Nurburgring willing to return in F1; contradicts CEO Stefano Domenicali’s words

Nurburgring is ready to return in Formula 1, with its last appearance being in the…