F1

“We don’t forget where we were last year” – Ferrari eager to beat McLaren to P3 after overcoming the horrendous 2020 season

"We don’t forget where we were last year" - Ferrari eager to beat McLaren to P3 after overcoming the horrendous 2020 season
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
Arcane Collector Set: Riot gears up for Arcane by announcing The Free RiotX Arcane Pass
Next Article
"I think its about time": Kevin Durant ogles at neat Ja Morant collection of KD 4 shoes, teases the release of new Protro line for his own sneakers
F1 Latest News
"You never know what Mercedes will do": Max Verstappen won't discount main rivals despite being fastest before Mexico qualifying
“You never know what Mercedes will do”: Max Verstappen won’t discount main rivals despite being fastest before Mexico qualifying

The weekend so far has been strong for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in Mexico. In…