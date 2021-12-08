“We finished in front of both Ferraris” – Pierre Gasly joins the century club; scores 100 points in a season for the first time in his F1 career

“We finished in front of both Ferraris” – AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly finished P6 in Saudi Arabia to score a century of points for the season.

Pierre Gasly has arguably been the driver of the season, overperforming the Honda-powered AlphaTauri, especially when his rookie teammate Yuki Tsunoda, in one word, has been underwhelming.

The Frenchman achieved a milestone during the race in Jeddah, accumulating a century of points for the first time in his F1 career. He finished P6, ahead of the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, an achievement in itself.

“Super happy, another top six for us and we finished in front of both Ferraris, so pretty incredible.

“Also means we achieved 100 points in a season on my side, which was the high target of the year, really happy with that and also for the team.”

INTENSE. WARM. EVENTFULL. What a race that was. Extremely happy with P6! 100 points reached this season with @AlphaTauriF1 . Record 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/4QT160FJ4j — PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) December 5, 2021

Will AlphaTauri overtake Alpine to P5 after Abu Dhabi?

Alpine has 149 points so far this season, compared to AlphaTauri’s 120. The 29-point lead seems unassailable for the Italian team, something which Gasly has acknowledged.

“It was hard, we need to analyse it a bit more because we were quite a lot slower in the straights compared to our main rivals.

“I think in the corners we were actually quite competitive, so different to Qatar, but ultimately we were fast, we managed to catch Daniel [Ricciardo] in the end.

“But we didn’t have the pace of the Alpine, I think they seem to have found something towards the end of the year. We will review, but objectively it’s a P6, we have to be really pleased with that.”

