“We Have to Consult With the FIA”: Helmut Marko Reacts to Max Verstappen’s Abysmal Bahrain Qualifying

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Sport Bilder des Tages Dr. Helmut Marko (AUT, Oracle Red Bull Racing), 1 Max Verstappen (NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing) | Credits- IMAGO / HochZwei

Despite the persistent issues with the RB21, Max Verstappen has out-driven his machinery from the very start of the 2025 season, delivering some crucial results for Red Bull. A testament to that was his stellar pole position and victory at the Japanese GP last weekend.

However, that run of form seemed to come to an abrupt halt at the Bahrain GP on Saturday. At the Sakhir International Circuit, the Dutchman could only manage a modest P7 grid slot for Sunday’s Grand Prix, with even a podium finish looking difficult.

The current Red Bull car concept is plagued by an inherent lack of balance.

But this weekend, another issue came to light: instability and unreliability under braking, further compounding the team’s struggles.

The brakes on the RB21 did little to inspire confidence in the four-time world champion. Team advisor Helmut Marko pinpointed that issue as the main reason why the 27-year-old was unable to deliver a strong result in qualifying.

As a result, the 81-year-old has proposed a two-pronged approach to rectify the problem ahead of Sunday’s race. First, he suggested that the team isolate the root cause of the braking issues, and then consult the FIA — the sport’s governing body — to find a solution.

“We first have to figure out the cause of the brake problem. Then we have to consult with the FIA, to see if we can adjust, grind or replace the brake pads,” he explained, as quoted by F1Maximaal.nl.

As far as the championship is concerned, Verstappen shouldn’t be too worried about the outcome this weekend. It’s still early in the season, and the favorite and his closest title rival, Lando Norris, is starting from P6.

Currently, Norris holds just a one-point lead over Verstappen, and with a strong result ahead of the Briton, the Red Bull driver could reclaim the lead in the standings this weekend. That said, Verstappen will also be keeping an eye on Piastri, who remains very much in contention to take the championship lead himself.

